[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

News

Ezekwesili threatens to sue FG over police harassment

by 02/07/2018 16:18:00

- Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has threatened to institute legal action against the federal government

- She alleged that her rights was violated by security operatives who tried to prevent her and her group from accessing some part of the government house in Abuja

- Ezekwesili insisted that the leadership problem of the country has to be fixed

Former minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has threatened to institute legal action against the federal government for violation of his rights.

The former minister threat came barely a week after security officials allegedly prevented her and other members of the Red Card Movement group from gaining access to the president’s office, to express their dissatisfaction, Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: Saraki’s chief of staff Hakeem Baba-Ahmed dumps APC

She disclosed this when she led other members of the Red Card Movement train to Tejuoso Market in Lagos, where they launched state chapter of the movement.

“The government cannot suppress the voice of the citizens. The government is making a mistake to think it could do that. The constitutional rights of citizens to free movement, assembly, expression cannot be taken by anyone including the government.

“In a democratic system, they have no right to determine what we do and how we should do it. We are not going to stop. We will continue to hold our movement activities and we will go to court if they should think that they could repress our rights,” she added.

Going further, she attributed bane of Nigeria’s challenges to bad leadership.

“We need to fix the leadership problem that had bedevilled this country for long. And we haven’t had the quality of leadership that would build Nigeria into a prosperous nation, if we have done the same thing over and over again, we need to correct it.

“It has become obvious that either of the parties in the country could provide the needed leadership, we need to get the citizens to rise and demand for good candidates at all levels for us to vote for them. But if we don’t find the candidate with the required leadership qualities, we will not vote for the same candidates that has kept the country at the same place.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) convener and former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, and some other members of the BBOG group were arrested and detained by officers of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, January 23.

Faces Of Nigeria: Tolu Aliki: Talented Self-trained Figurative Artist From Nigeria | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
