Update: Crisis deepens in Oyo as APC splinter group comprising 9 reps, 2 senators and others join Obasanjo’s ADC

A splinter group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, which goes by the term: Unity Forum, on Monday, July 2, finally resolved to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which recently fused with Olusegun Obasanjo's political group.

The ADC recently took in the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) formed by Obasanjo ahead of the 2019 general elections after the former president wrote a public letter to Muhammadu Buhari asking the latter not to consider seeking re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a leader of the group, Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this in a telephone interview in Ibadan.

The report said the defection of members of the group into the ADC might have foreclosed a possible reconciliation.

NAIJ.com learnt that the 'Unity Forum' has no fewer than nine of the 14 House of Representatives member from the state, two of the three senators and some members of the House of Assembly, including the Deputy Speaker.

The report added that the group had resolved on a show down with the other faction of the APC allegedly loyal to Governor Abiola Ajimobi after the fallout from the recent APC congresses held in the state.

The forum alleged marginalisation and high handedness by the governor.

According to Olatunbosun, no fewer than 2,000 leaders representing over 100,000 members of the group agreed to join the ADC after a four-hour deliberation.

He revealed that the group, after intensive consultations with stakeholders, had earlier set up a 15-member committee to look for a veritable political platform to contest the 2019 elections.

NAN reports that Olatunbosun said that the committee had met with 10 political parties which reached out to the group and recommended ADC after the deliberations.

He stated that the committee on Monday, July 2, submitted its report and majority of members agreed to join the ADC.

“Though, we have a percentage of our membership who are opposed to the group joining ADC, but the recommendation was supported by a larger percentage.

“In the light of the above, we have agreed to join ADC to begin membership drive and preparations for the 2019 general elections on this platform,” he said.

NAN also reports that the group had last week visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo on its planned defection to the ADC.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was petitioned by the minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, over what the latter described as the ‘unbecoming behaviour’ of the Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

On his part, Governor Abiola Ajimobi declared that he would not support the minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, in his bid to succeed him as governor of Oyo state.

Source: Naija.ng