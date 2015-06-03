Latest News

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma Loses Son

02/07/2018 13:25:00
Ruggedman Explains How His Friend, Wife And 8-month Old Baby Were Kidnapped By SARS (Watch Video)

02/07/2018 13:36:00
Why Nollywood Has Failed To Capture Herdsmen Attack – Ramsey Nouah

02/07/2018 13:45:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Husband pleads guilty to killing his Alzheimer's-ridden wife

Jesus used cannabis oil to perform healing 'miracles'

Pfizer hikes cost of Viagra and other drugs after Trump promised cuts

Oprah Winfrey talks running for president with British Vogue

Brazilian World Cup team's 'gorgeous' goalkeeper goes viral

Alami Lazraq

Shafik Gabr

Adrian Gore

Mohamed Bensalah

Miloud Chaabi

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Mensah Otabil

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

News

Update: Crisis deepens in Oyo as APC splinter group comprising 9 reps, 2 senators and others join Obasanjo’s ADC

by 02/07/2018 15:45:00

A splinter group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, which goes by the term: Unity Forum, on Monday, July 2, finally resolved to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which recently fused with Olusegun Obasanjo's political group.

The ADC recently took in the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) formed by Obasanjo ahead of the 2019 general elections after the former president wrote a public letter to Muhammadu Buhari asking the latter not to consider seeking re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a leader of the group, Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this in a telephone interview in Ibadan.

The report said the defection of members of the group into the ADC might have foreclosed a possible reconciliation.

READ ALSO: Ex-minister Okonjo-Iweala meets President Buhari at AU summit

NAIJ.com learnt that the 'Unity Forum' has no fewer than nine of the 14 House of Representatives member from the state, two of the three senators and some members of the House of Assembly, including the Deputy Speaker.

The report added that the group had resolved on a show down with the other faction of the APC allegedly loyal to Governor Abiola Ajimobi after the fallout from the recent APC congresses held in the state.

The forum alleged marginalisation and high handedness by the governor.

According to Olatunbosun, no fewer than 2,000 leaders representing over 100,000 members of the group agreed to join the ADC after a four-hour deliberation.

He revealed that the group, after intensive consultations with stakeholders, had earlier set up a 15-member committee to look for a veritable political platform to contest the 2019 elections.

NAN reports that Olatunbosun said that the committee had met with 10 political parties which reached out to the group and recommended ADC after the deliberations.

He stated that the committee on Monday, July 2, submitted its report and majority of members agreed to join the ADC.

“Though, we have a percentage of our membership who are opposed to the group joining ADC, but the recommendation was supported by a larger percentage.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 new app

“In the light of the above, we have agreed to join ADC to begin membership drive and preparations for the 2019 general elections on this platform,” he said.

NAN also reports that the group had last week visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo on its planned defection to the ADC.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was petitioned by the minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, over what the latter described as the ‘unbecoming behaviour’ of the Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

On his part, Governor Abiola Ajimobi declared that he would not support the minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, in his bid to succeed him as governor of Oyo state.

President Buhari's Return Will Teach Nigerians Sense | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
