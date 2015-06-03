Shock as dead woman found alive in mortuary fridge

A South African woman who had earlier been declared dead was found alive in a mortuary fridge.

According to BBC, the woman had earlier been declared after a road accident only for her to be found alive in the mortuary fridge in Carletonville morgue, in Gauteng province.

The woman was said to have no form of life but when a morgue attendant when to check her, she found her alive.

It was reported that the woman is now receiving treatment in a hospital east of Johannesburg.

The family is however demanding answers as investigation has been opened.

A member of the family who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they were in shock.

He said: "As a family we won't talk about this unless the police, paramedics and the mortuary officials who were involved are present. We need answers.

"The issue is that we need answers, that's all we want and we don't have any clarity now."

Gerrit Bradnick who is the operation manager of Distress Alert and spoke on behalf of the company said there was "no proof of any negligence"

"This did not happen because our paramedics are not properly trained.”

