Fayemi makes vital statement ahead of Ekiti governorship election

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord's Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

News

Fayemi makes vital statement ahead of Ekiti governorship election

02/07/2018 14:48:00

- The former minister of mine and steels, Kayode Fayemi, has revealed why he wants to govern Ekiti state again

- Fayemi, who was an ex-governor of the state, said that he would not revenge against the workers

- He said that his unfinished business of taking away poverty from the state is the major reason for his coming back

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has assured workers in the state that he is not contesting the election to revenge against them.

Vanguard reports that Fayemi said that his unfinished business of taking away poverty from the state is the major reason for his coming back.

READ ALSO: Just in: IGP Ibrahim summoned by Aso Rock over police protest in Maiduguri

NAIJ.com gathered that he made this known on Monday, July 2, while speaking in an interactive session with workers at the Labour House in Ado Ekiti.

The APC candidate used the session to further apologise to workers and citizens in the state over policies his government implemented when he was the governor.

The former governor noted that he had no intention to sack workers in the state if elected as governors, adding that those peddling the rumour are only distracting the workers from the issue of governance.

He said: “I want to tell you workers and the people of the state that I am not on a revenge because nobody has offended me.I never have in my mind that anybody offended me. Once again,I want to apologise to workers and indeed the people of Ekiti for some of our policies will implemented negatively.

“The need assessment we did to the Teachers back was not for sack or demotion but to identify gaps in the education sector and improve upon it,that was our intention. At times, you might have a good idea but implemented at a wrong time. Perhaps,on our part,it was not properly communicated. I have learnt my lessons now.”

While disclosing that upon assumption as governor he would ensure the payment of salaries arrears owed to workers within six months, Fayemi said there would be adequate and genuine communication between the government and the labour unions.

He promised that his administration would placed more emphasis and priority on the workers' welfare.

Fayemi accused the present government in the state of abandoning some of the ongoing projects initiated when he was governor.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Ekiti, comrade Raymond Ade Adesanmi, while presenting the position paper of the union to Fayemi, reiterated that the workers in the state would mobilise against any government that failed to pay the backlog of salaries within three months of inception.

He lamented the current condition of workers in the state, adding that they would only support candidate that takes their welfare as priority.

"Your excellency, I want to tell you workers will not take your promise of six months to clear the arrears. We are giving you,if you eventually wins the election three months to pay all the outstanding, otherwise we will mobilise workers against your government. Let government go and borrow to pay outstanding salaries,” Adesanmi said.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari wished his former minister of mines and steel, Kayode Fayemi, well ahead of the July 14 governorship election of Ekiti state.

Governor Fayose Warns Nigerian Youths Ahead of 2019, Tells Them What to Do | - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

