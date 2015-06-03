Ex-minister Wakil, others in trouble as they are arraigned over alleged N341m fraud

- The EFCC arraigns former power minister, Mohammed Wakil, in a Maiduguri court over alleged money laundering

- Wakil and the four other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them

- The defendants are currently in EFCC custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, July 2, 2018, arraigned a former minister of state for power, Muhammad Wakil, and four others before Justice MT Salihu of the of Federal High Court, Maiduguri.

A statement by the EFCC says the five accused were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of over N 341 million.

READ ALSO: Ex-minister Okonjo-Iweala meets President Buhari at AU summit

The statement obtained by NAIJ.com mentioned the others as Garba Abacha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr Muhammad Baba Kachalla.

It was learnt that Wakil and the other defendants allegedly received the said sum from the $115 million disbursed by a former minister of petroleum resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Count one reads: “That you, Hon Muhammad Wakil, Garba Abacha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr Muhammad Baba Kachalla on or about the 26th day of March, 2015, at Maiduguri, Borno state within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did agree among yourselves to do an illegal act, to wit: conspiracy to commit money laundering and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 18(a) of the money laundering (prohibition) act, 2011 (as amended).”

The report said the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the prosecution, HA Shehu, applied for a trial date, while urging the court to remand the defendants in prison custody.

The statement also said in the reply, counsel to the first, second and third defendants, M Umoru, asked for the remand of the defendants in the EFCC custody pending the hearing of their bail applications.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Justice Salihu thereafter adjourned the matter to July 3, for hearing of the bail applications and ordered the defendants to remain in EFCC custody.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Senator Jonah Jang was sent to prison by a Plateau state high court on Wednesday, May 16.

The former governor of the state was remanded in prison alongside Yusuf Pam, a former government official in the state.

Osinbajo Oighlights Reasons for Incessant Herdsmen Troubles, Proffers Solution | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng