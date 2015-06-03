New twist in Mnangagwa bomb attack

New twist in Mnangagwa bomb attackby Bridget Makura 03/07/2018 03:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
Meanwhile, the two people arrested in connection with a grenade attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rally last weekend have been released without a charge.
The accused - Douglas Musekiwa and John Zulu - whose ages were not given were set free today.
According to the crime sheet, authorities are charging the two men with insurgency, banditry, sabotage or terrorism.
"John Zulu was arrested without a warrant and ... there are reasonable grounds of suspicion against him to the effect that he has committed the crime of ... insurgency, banditry, sabotage or terrorism," read part of the warrant application which was made on Friday when Zulu and Musekiwa were arrested.
More to follow...
