New twist in Mnangagwa bomb attack

In an interesting turn of events, and as concerns grow over the security of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, war veterans are putting pressure on Vice President Constantine Chiwenga, who is in charge of the country's security cluster, to do more to protect both VIP's and ordinary Zimbabweans.Meanwhile, the two people arrested in connection with a grenade attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rally last weekend have been released without a charge.

The accused - Douglas Musekiwa and John Zulu - whose ages were not given were set free today.

According to the crime sheet, authorities are charging the two men with insurgency, banditry, sabotage or terrorism.

"John Zulu was arrested without a warrant and ... there are reasonable grounds of suspicion against him to the effect that he has committed the crime of ... insurgency, banditry, sabotage or terrorism," read part of the warrant application which was made on Friday when Zulu and Musekiwa were arrested.

More to follow...