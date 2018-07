In a surprising development, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has chosen to cut his loses and withdrawn his court challenge against his former college-turned political rival, Thokozan Khupe over the use of the MDC-T's name and symbol.

This effectively leaves Khupe as the substantive MDC-T leader, as well as the party's presidential candidate in the forthcoming watershed polls, where Chamisa is contesting on the MDC Alliance ticket.