Man jailed for stealing camera

A Honde Valley man has landed himself a five-year jail term for robbing a Mutare cameraman of his gadgets, which included a camera and other accessories worth $4 000.

Emmanuel Hakutengwi was sentenced last week by Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who later suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Mahwe further suspended another six months on condition Hakutengwi returns the camera to complainant Steven Mwaurayisa.

According to prosecutor Brian Goto, on February 24 this year, Hakutengwi and his co-accused and former convict Anesu Sengasenga waylaid Mwaurayisa along a narrow path in Chikanga high-density suburb in Mutare and assaulted him with sticks and stones and robbed him of his goods, leaving him for dead.

Mwaurayisa later regained strength and made a police report before he was referred to Mutare General Hospital.

Police later apprehended Sengasenga, who then led to Hakutengwi's arrest in May.