Actors, ZBC clash over royalties by Bridget Makura 03/07/2018
The actors told NewsDay yesterday that ZBC officials had refused to entertain them despite signing a contract to pay royalties at agreed rates.
"They claim that they have no money, yet they paid the producers long back and they keep raising our hopes high for nothing. Why does it become an issue to pay Bulawayo artistes yet Harare artistes are paid on time. We have known that the money will come late, but it is now two years gone. We feel belittled and manipulated," the actor said.
Contacted for a comment ZBC public relations officer, Tsitsi Kanonge requested questions in writing and had not responded by the time of going to print.
