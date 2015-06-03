The Limpopo police have arrested a total of 328 suspects for crimes including armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

“In the Thohoyandou Cluster‚ rangers from the Kruger National Park received a tip-off from members of the community about five suspicious men who entered the park at about early hours of [Tuesday] morning‚” the police said in a statement.

“Their apprehension was as a result of a gunshot sound heard inside the park. The police and the rangers swiftly reacted and spotted the tracks of the suspects that led them to Bende Mutale village. On their arrival‚ two male suspects aged 22 and 27 were found in possession of a Nyala carcass and KNP uniform concealed inside the school bags. They were arrested on the spot and they will still appear before the Musina Magistrate Court.”

In a separate incident‚ the police arrested a 41-year-old man in possession of an R1 rifle and ammunition.

“Operation Seize Fire was conducted around Muswodi Tshisimani village by members of the Thohoyandou Crime Intelligence with the Detectives. They followed up on a tip-off from members of the community about a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

Meanwhile‚ in the Modimolle Cluster‚ two men aged 23 and 25 were arrested shortly after they committed a robbery at a petroleum company.

“The culprits allegedly gained entrance through a cut fence and tied up the security guard on duty with a rope and managed to get away with a variety of tools‚ laptop and cash. All the arrested suspects will appear before various Magistrate Courts soon.”