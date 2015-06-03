Inquiry rejects Tom Moyane's bid to halt SARS probe

A permanent SARS commissioner can only be appointed once Moyane’s disciplinary hearing has been finalised‚ and it will be difficult to stabilise the institution until that process has been concluded.

In a scathing ruling, Nugent refused all the relief sought by the suspended commissioner.

Moyane’s counsel Dali Mpofu asked the commission on Friday to halt the inquiry pending the outcome of the disciplinary process; to “expunge” all the evidence heard by the commission during its first sitting last week; to provide an undertaking that the commission will not hear evidence related to Moyane’s disciplinary process; and for SARS to provide legal assistance to Moyane when he appears before the commission.

Nugent said the commission had no power in law to “dissolve itself”, as it was established by the president.