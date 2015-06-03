Former prosecutor Gerrie Nel said on Monday he “really hopes” that former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma will appear in court to face culpable homicide charges on July 12 – and is “absolutely elated” that the families of Zuma’s two alleged car crash victims “will finally get justice”.

Nel‚ who heads up AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit‚ announced in 2017 that the lobby group would apply to privately prosecute Zuma over the death of young mother Phumzile Dube. She died after Zuma’s Porsche collided with the minibus she was traveling in in February 2014. Her fellow passenger‚ Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ reportedly died in hospital weeks after the crash.

Despite Randburg magistrate Lalitha Chetty finding that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by Zuma’s negligent actions‚ the state elected in August 2015 not to prosecute him. Nel claims that decision was not communicated to Dube’s family.

But now‚ Times Select has been informed – confirmed by Zuma’s lawyer – that the former president’s son has been summonsed to appear in court to face the two culpable homicide charges in 10 days’ time.

Duduzane Zuma’s lawyer Gary Mazaham confirmed that he had received the summons‚ but said he was not in a position to comment on whether Zuma would actually appear.

“At this time‚ I have no instructions on that‚” he said. “Personally‚ I can see no reason why he should not appear.”