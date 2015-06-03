The ICC’s hand was no doubt forced by Cricket Australia’s (CA) serious punishment of Steve Smith‚ David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after the exposure of their plot to roughen the ball using sandpaper during the Newlands Test against South Africa in March.

CA immediately sacked Smith and Warner as Australia’s captain and vice-captain and banned them for a year‚ while Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Warner will not be considered for leadership positions in future‚ and Smith and Bancroft not for two years.

The ICC docked Smith his match fee and banned him for a match and Bancroft lost 75% of his fee and earned three demerit points. Warner got away scot-free.

Cricket’s new code of conduct will also include three new offences‚ according to an ICC release: “personal abuse”‚ uttering an “audible obscenity”‚ and “attempting to obtain an unfair advantage” by “cheating other than ball-tampering”.

“It is vital that there is a strong deterrent to both players and administrators to ensure we have high standards of conduct in our game‚” the release quoted ICC chair Shashank Manohar as saying. “We have more than a billion fans and we must not give any of them any reason to doubt the high levels of integrity within our sport.”

Stump microphones will be allowed to remain live even when the ball is dead; a departure from the current guidelines‚ which suggest they be turned down between deliveries.