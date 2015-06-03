Latest News

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

Markus Jooste

Mohamed Al Fayed

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Othman Benjelloun

Nicky Oppenheimer

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ramson Mumba

News

TIMES SELECT LATEST | What the big chill will mean for you | Duduzane summonsed | Tom Eaton & more

by 03/07/2018 01:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

Their World Cup does not runneth over

Nearly one in three people aged 18 to 24 in Russia wants to leave the country and live abroad, according to a survey by public pollster VTsIOM. Of those young people who said they wanted to emigrate (31%) Germany was the most popular destination and favoured by 16% of respondents, while 7% wanted to move to the US and 6% to Spain. Russia is currently basking in international attention as it hosts the football World Cup. But quality of life declined over President Vladimir Putin’s previous Kremlin term and it has become increasingly isolated on the global stage in recent years. The economy has been hit by western sanctions over its annexation of the Crimea region in Ukraine. It has also quarrelled with Western powers over its role in the war in Syria. - AFP

Time running out for trapped soccer team

A huge international search for 12 boys and their football coach in a flooded Thai cave has made agonising progress as rescuers battle muddy torrents in almost total darkness, in a race against time. Bad weather has hampered the rescue for the youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach through the snaking Tham Luang cave, one of Thailand’s longest, and toughest to explore. Rains finally eased over the weekend and water pumps working around the clock have helped to stem the floods. But several tunnels leading to where the boys are believed to be were still submerged in murky waters on Monday afternoon as the search, using Thai navy SEAL divers, entered its ninth day. It is not known why the team ventured into the cave.- AFP

Girl dies in bouncy castle horror

A girl of about four died after being thrown from a bouncy castle which is said to have exploded on a busy tourist beach at Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk. On Sunday. The girl, who has not been named, was flung 6m into the air, witnesses said. She went into cardiac arrest received CPR at the scene, and later died at the James Paget Hospital. The owner the play area on Gorleston beach, Curt Johnson, who was not at the scene, said the trampoline exploded “because of the heat”. A police investigation is under way. - © The Daily Telegraph

Trump pills all the rave on the street

Some drug traffickers appear to be using President Donald Trump’s image to brand their wares. An Indiana State Police report about 129 arrests in a series of drug busts in northern Indiana includes a photo of what police describe as “Trump-shaped ecstasy pills”. They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words “great again”, an apparent reference to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”. Traffickers sometimes produce uniquely shaped or coloured drugs as a marketing technique. The report doesn’t provide details, including how many of the pills were seized. The six-day operation in June involved traffic stops by state and city police, as well as sheriff's departments. LSD, cocaine and other drugs were also seized. - AP

Call to free shark trapped in restaurant

A video of a blacktip shark being kept in an aquarium at a Malaysian restaurant has sparked online anger, with many calling for the animal’s release from its confining home. The video posted on Facebook by a diver who went to the restaurant outside the capital Kuala Lumpur showed the animal swimming back and forth in a tank “barely 6ft (1.8m) long, 3ft deep and 3ft high”. It had 17,000 views and 283 shares as of Monday, with outraged people slamming it as “absurd and so primitive”, and demanding: “Free Charlie the Shark!” Blacktips are found in warm, temperate and tropical waters along coastal areas across the world, and can grow up to 2.5m long and weigh up to 100kg, according to National Geographic. It is classified as near threatened. - AFP

Facebook in a deeper data hole

Facebook continued to share data with 61 companies despite concerns about the quiz app commissioned by Cambridge Analytica. The social network gave the companies a year to wean themselves off the rich data provided by Facebook through its API, including Nike, UPS, dating app Hinge, a social marketing service, a Russian newspaper and a variety of news networks, after it grew concerned that developers could be abusing the function. This conflicts with repeated assurances from Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg since the data scandal came to light earlier this year. He has insisted to the European Parliament and US lawmakers that the function that allowed apps to receive detailed, personal information, including photos and friends lists, had been shut down in April 2014. Documents before the US Congress reveal that in addition to the companies granted a cooling-off period, five apps had access to users' friends data. – © The Daily Telegraph

