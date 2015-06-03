TIMES SELECT LATEST | What the big chill will mean for you | Duduzane summonsed | Tom Eaton & more

Their World Cup does not runneth over Nearly one in three people aged 18 to 24 in Russia wants to leave the country and live abroad, according to a survey by public pollster VTsIOM. Of those young people who said they wanted to emigrate (31%) Germany was the most popular destination and favoured by 16% of respondents, while 7% wanted to move to the US and 6% to Spain. Russia is currently basking in international attention as it hosts the football World Cup. But quality of life declined over President Vladimir Putin’s previous Kremlin term and it has become increasingly isolated on the global stage in recent years. The economy has been hit by western sanctions over its annexation of the Crimea region in Ukraine. It has also quarrelled with Western powers over its role in the war in Syria. - AFP

Time running out for trapped soccer team A huge international search for 12 boys and their football coach in a flooded Thai cave has made agonising progress as rescuers battle muddy torrents in almost total darkness, in a race against time. Bad weather has hampered the rescue for the youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach through the snaking Tham Luang cave, one of Thailand’s longest, and toughest to explore. Rains finally eased over the weekend and water pumps working around the clock have helped to stem the floods. But several tunnels leading to where the boys are believed to be were still submerged in murky waters on Monday afternoon as the search, using Thai navy SEAL divers, entered its ninth day. It is not known why the team ventured into the cave.- AFP

Girl dies in bouncy castle horror A girl of about four died after being thrown from a bouncy castle which is said to have exploded on a busy tourist beach at Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk. On Sunday. The girl, who has not been named, was flung 6m into the air, witnesses said. She went into cardiac arrest received CPR at the scene, and later died at the James Paget Hospital. The owner the play area on Gorleston beach, Curt Johnson, who was not at the scene, said the trampoline exploded “because of the heat”. A police investigation is under way. - © The Daily Telegraph

Trump pills all the rave on the street Some drug traffickers appear to be using President Donald Trump’s image to brand their wares. An Indiana State Police report about 129 arrests in a series of drug busts in northern Indiana includes a photo of what police describe as “Trump-shaped ecstasy pills”. They are orange and stamped with a face. On the back are the words “great again”, an apparent reference to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”. Traffickers sometimes produce uniquely shaped or coloured drugs as a marketing technique. The report doesn’t provide details, including how many of the pills were seized. The six-day operation in June involved traffic stops by state and city police, as well as sheriff's departments. LSD, cocaine and other drugs were also seized. - AP

Call to free shark trapped in restaurant A video of a blacktip shark being kept in an aquarium at a Malaysian restaurant has sparked online anger, with many calling for the animal’s release from its confining home. The video posted on Facebook by a diver who went to the restaurant outside the capital Kuala Lumpur showed the animal swimming back and forth in a tank “barely 6ft (1.8m) long, 3ft deep and 3ft high”. It had 17,000 views and 283 shares as of Monday, with outraged people slamming it as “absurd and so primitive”, and demanding: “Free Charlie the Shark!” Blacktips are found in warm, temperate and tropical waters along coastal areas across the world, and can grow up to 2.5m long and weigh up to 100kg, according to National Geographic. It is classified as near threatened. - AFP