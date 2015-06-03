Pastor Adeboye reacts to Plateau killings, reveals what should be done to end insecurity in Nigeria

- Pastor Enoch Adeboye condemns the recent killings by unknown gunmen in Plateau state

- The cleric says there is still hope for the nation

- Garba Shehu blames corrupt politicians for some of the killings in the country

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called for a practical approach towards tackling all forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

Adeboye made the call during a special thanksgiving service for all mothers, intending mothers, widows and their families at the Redemption Way Ebute Metta Throne of Grace National Headquarters in Lagos on Sunday, July 1, The Nation reports.

The cleric who was represented by the assistant general overseer on personnel and administration, Pastor Johnson Odesola, condemned the recent killings by unknown gunmen in Plateau state. He however, stated that hope is not lost as God has not left the nation.

“There is still hope for this nation, though what is happening in the country is very sad, but hope is not lost as God has not left us alone. There are still pockets of things we can see around that will make us happy," he said.

Meanwhile, Malam Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has attributed insecurity and killings in the country to corrupt politicians.

He said that the politicians involved were those who no longer had access loot public treasury.

Shehu, who stated this on Monday, July 2, in Abuja while speaking with newsmen, said that such politicians were bent on taking the shine out of the Buhari-led administration.

According to Shehu, Buhari is being attacked especially because he has unleashed on the country, a war against corruption.

This, he said, had never been so in the country as access to public treasury for looting had been blocked to some persons.

The aide, however, said that the president was lucky because he had a judiciary which was transforming itself and was on the same page with him in fighting corruption.

