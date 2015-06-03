21 suspects arrested in connection with Plateau killings (photo)

- 21 suspects have been arrested in Plateau over the killings and unrest in the state

- 11 of the suspects arrested in connection to the killings in Barkin Ladi and environs

- 14 others were arrested at the scene of a violent protest after the killings

The Nigeria Police Force, Plateau state command, has arrested twenty-one persons in connection with the killings and unrest in Plateau state.

The Nation reports that the suspects were paraded on Monday, July 2, at the OPSH Headquarters in Jos by the media officer of the task force, Major Adam Umar and Police Public Relations Officer Tyopev Terna.

Fourteen of the suspects were arrested at the scene of the violent protest that followed the Barkin Ladi's killings while eleven others were arrested in connection with the killings.

READ ALSO: Lauretta Onochie lambasts Christian Association of Nigeria

Major Umar said: “Out of the 21 suspects we arrested so far, 11 of them are those arrested in connection to the killings in Barkin Ladi and environs while 14 of them were arrested from the scene of the civil disturbances after the attacks.

“In our efforts to fish out the criminals carrying out attacks in some villages in the state, particularly in Barkin Ladi, we have been able to arrest some people from the scene of attacks.

“The suspects we are parading were arrested with arms, some of them with locally made guns, revolver and other dangerous weapons which they are not supposed to have as citizens.

Some of the suspects. Photo source: The Nation

“Information we extracted from the original suspects led us to trace some other accomplices and we have also arrested them. And there is the possibility of making more arrests over those killings as we intensify our efforts to get to the root of these killings in pursuant of our mandate to stop the killings, prevent further killings and restore total peace in the state.

“In our commitment and desire not to give the attackers opportunity to operate or opportunity to escape after attack, the commander of OPSH has relocated to Barkin Ladi based on his resolve to remain with the villagers and monitor things closely and to be able to respond faster to distress calls from residents in danger.

“To be able to achieve better results in tracking these criminals, we are appealing to members of the public to oblige us with credible and useful information. This battle against these criminals should be seen by the general public as a collective one. We need everyone’s cooperation to do more than we are doing.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the recent killings in Plateau and describing it as “totally unacceptable”.

Scores were on June 24, killed by gunmen in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South Local Government Areas of plateau.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Chairman of the Forum made the remark on Friday in Jos, when he led members of the Forum on a condolence visit to the Plateau governor.

Why President Buhari cannot control killings in Nigeria - Nigerians cry out| NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng