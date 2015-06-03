Christian Association of Nigeria is a cankerworm - Presidential aide

- Lauretta Onochi has rechristened CAN the Cankerworm Association of Nigeria

- Onochie accused CAN of fueling crisis in Benue, Plateau

- She also accused the association of being parasites sucking the blood of their followers

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of being a blood sucking parasite bent on fueling crisis in the nation.

Onochie, in a long post on her Facebook page, titled 'Christian Association of Nigeria not in talking terms with God' called CAN the Cankerworm Association of Nigeria and accused them of misleading their followers.

Read the statement in parts below:

This piece has nothing to do with the millions of Christians in Nigeria who Love the Lord with their whole hearts and their neighbours as themselves, as commanded by our Lord, Jesus Christ.

On June 16, 2018, lost in the euphoria of Nigeria versus Croatia match at the on-going FIFA World cup tournament in far away Russia, was the cheering news that the Nigeria Police had nabbed the five suspected killers of two Rev Fathers in Benue.

Their names were given as follows: Manga Husseini, David Akenawe, Agada Tsesaa, Tarza Orvanya & Ngyohov Shin.

The mostly sleeping Nigerian media, for reason explained to the nation by one of our veteran journalists, did not consider it “Breaking News”. They did not even do their usual “Cut and paste”. This is a bid to demarket President Muhammadu Buhari, a man elected to salvage a nation that it’s ruination was backed by unrighteous men parading themselves as Christians.

The CAN of worms that reap from the bloody trade that is going on in our nation, did not deem it fit to pat the security operatives on the back. Why would they? The Cankerworm Association of Nigeria, previously known as “Christian” Association of Nigeria, had achieved its aim, using the blood of two innocent Catholic Priests, to bring back the Catholic Church to their unrighteous fold. The lives of those two innocent Priests, were pawns in the desperate game by certain evil former Landlords of our nation, who are in bed with the demonic Cankerworms and purveyor of hate messages and fake news.

It was in the hey days of the Jonathan administration. Sin was in vogue. Corruption was the currency of trade for the association of partakers of stolen funds otherwise and regretably known as Christian Association of Nigeria.

It was very fashionable to commit atrocities and be honoured with a front seat in church and a title. But the Catholic Church in Nigeria would have none of it. The Catholic Bishops decided to quit the unholy organisation CAN, as there was no more christianty in the Christian Association of Nigeria. They cited poor leadership and POLITICISATION of the association. The Catholics further went on to add that some attitudes, utterances and actions of the national leadership of CAN which in their opinion negate the concept of the foundation of the association and the desire of Our Lord Jesus Christ, made it imposible for them to continue in the same organisation as unrighteous people. And then, as if in answered prayer for the Catholics, Nigerians rallied round Muhammadu Buhari, a man of honour and integrity, sacking the government that fed the greed of the CAN of worms who constantly received stolen funds meant to make the lives of Nigerians better and easier.

This made the Tape worms very unhappy. They began to plot to bring vack the Catholic Church to their fold. Their silence was deafening when IPOB tried to destabilise the country. So when IPOB suddenly dumped Christianity for Judaism, watchers alleged that the Worms had not been able to meet their financial obligations to IPOB.

I am a bible Student and EVERYTHING I do, is guided by my belief in ONE God as supported by the Christian Holy book, the Bible. Any Association that attaches “Christian” to its name, must be built on what Jesus Christ taught us. But the criminal merchants are in bed with criminal elements in our today’s opposition, as they were with the Looting government of PDP that ran our nation aground under you know who. They have now managed to drag the Catholic Church into their pig sty to wallow in their mud. But it won’t last because the Catholics would see through the unrighteous smokescreen and flee from CAN. Again.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Bauchi state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria on Wednesday, June 27, said the ongoing crises in Plateau state is a conspiracy against the federal government with the intention of throwing the nation into a state of anarchy. Nigerian

The state chairman of the association, Reverend Joshua Ray Miner, made this known in an interview while reacting on the ceaseless attacks in Plateau and some parts of Benue state.

