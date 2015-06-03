Christian Association of Nigeria is a cankerworm - Presidential aide

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
Latest News

[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

0out of 5

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

0out of 5

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

0out of 5

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

0out of 5

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
News

Christian Association of Nigeria is a cankerworm - Presidential aide

by 03/07/2018 01:11:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Lauretta Onochi has rechristened CAN the Cankerworm Association of Nigeria

- Onochie accused CAN of fueling crisis in Benue, Plateau

- She also accused the association of being parasites sucking the blood of their followers

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of being a blood sucking parasite bent on fueling crisis in the nation.

Onochie, in a long post on her Facebook page, titled 'Christian Association of Nigeria not in talking terms with God' called CAN the Cankerworm Association of Nigeria and accused them of misleading their followers.

Read the statement in parts below:

This piece has nothing to do with the millions of Christians in Nigeria who Love the Lord with their whole hearts and their neighbours as themselves, as commanded by our Lord, Jesus Christ.

On June 16, 2018, lost in the euphoria of Nigeria versus Croatia match at the on-going FIFA World cup tournament in far away Russia, was the cheering news that the Nigeria Police had nabbed the five suspected killers of two Rev Fathers in Benue.

READ ALSO: Tears as rainstorm kills one, destroy over 100 houses in Daura

Their names were given as follows: Manga Husseini, David Akenawe, Agada Tsesaa, Tarza Orvanya & Ngyohov Shin.

The mostly sleeping Nigerian media, for reason explained to the nation by one of our veteran journalists, did not consider it “Breaking News”. They did not even do their usual “Cut and paste”. This is a bid to demarket President Muhammadu Buhari, a man elected to salvage a nation that it’s ruination was backed by unrighteous men parading themselves as Christians.

The CAN of worms that reap from the bloody trade that is going on in our nation, did not deem it fit to pat the security operatives on the back. Why would they? The Cankerworm Association of Nigeria, previously known as “Christian” Association of Nigeria, had achieved its aim, using the blood of two innocent Catholic Priests, to bring back the Catholic Church to their unrighteous fold. The lives of those two innocent Priests, were pawns in the desperate game by certain evil former Landlords of our nation, who are in bed with the demonic Cankerworms and purveyor of hate messages and fake news.

It was in the hey days of the Jonathan administration. Sin was in vogue. Corruption was the currency of trade for the association of partakers of stolen funds otherwise and regretably known as Christian Association of Nigeria.

It was very fashionable to commit atrocities and be honoured with a front seat in church and a title. But the Catholic Church in Nigeria would have none of it. The Catholic Bishops decided to quit the unholy organisation CAN, as there was no more christianty in the Christian Association of Nigeria. They cited poor leadership and POLITICISATION of the association. The Catholics further went on to add that some attitudes, utterances and actions of the national leadership of CAN which in their opinion negate the concept of the foundation of the association and the desire of Our Lord Jesus Christ, made it imposible for them to continue in the same organisation as unrighteous people. And then, as if in answered prayer for the Catholics, Nigerians rallied round Muhammadu Buhari, a man of honour and integrity, sacking the government that fed the greed of the CAN of worms who constantly received stolen funds meant to make the lives of Nigerians better and easier.

This made the Tape worms very unhappy. They began to plot to bring vack the Catholic Church to their fold. Their silence was deafening when IPOB tried to destabilise the country. So when IPOB suddenly dumped Christianity for Judaism, watchers alleged that the Worms had not been able to meet their financial obligations to IPOB.

I am a bible Student and EVERYTHING I do, is guided by my belief in ONE God as supported by the Christian Holy book, the Bible. Any Association that attaches “Christian” to its name, must be built on what Jesus Christ taught us. But the criminal merchants are in bed with criminal elements in our today’s opposition, as they were with the Looting government of PDP that ran our nation aground under you know who. They have now managed to drag the Catholic Church into their pig sty to wallow in their mud. But it won’t last because the Catholics would see through the unrighteous smokescreen and flee from CAN. Again.

No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More