Kenyan author Makena Onjerika to give Caine Prize winnings to street children

Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

News

Kenyan author Makena Onjerika to give Caine Prize winnings to street children

Kenyan author Makena Onjerika to give Caine Prize winnings to street children

  • 3 July 2018

  • 3 July 2018
Makena OnjerikaImage copyright Caine Prize
Image caption Makena Onjerika says she placed a bet on another shortlisted author winning

The Kenyan winner of the prestigious Caine Prize for African Writing has told the BBC she will donate half of her £10,000 ($13,000) winnings to help rehabilitate street children.

"With the rest of the money I'll buy a car or maybe a motorcycle to get through traffic jams in Nairobi," Makena Onjerika said.

Her winning story follows a Kenyan street child named Meri.

The judges praised its lack of sentimentality and haunting humour.

  • Africa Live: More on this and other stories

Onjerika said she was surprised to win and had in fact betted against herself being awarded the prize, given annually to an African writer of a short story published in English.

Her story Fanta Blackcurrant was chosen from a shortlist of five.

The winner of the 2018 Caine Prize, Makena Onjerika @Onjerika, talks to us about her reaction to her win for 'Blackcurrant Fanta' ???? More at https://t.co/DvvkKZv6kQ pic.twitter.com/rjMY3cY4up

— BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) July 3, 2018
Onjerika, a graduate of the MFA Creative Writing programme at New York University, said she chose to write about street children as "Kenyans - me included - do not see street kids as children.

"There are children, and then there are 'chokora'," she added, explaining the derogatory Swahili term used by Kenyans which translates as "street urchins".

You may also like:

  • The 'ironic' question of Nigerian writing
  • Afro-futurism: Why black sci-fi 'can't be ignored'

The children depicted in Fanta Blackcurrant manage to make a living in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, using their natural intelligence and charisma.

Meri's one dream is to have "a big Fanta Blackcurrant for her to drink every day and it never finish".

She later becomes a sex worker and gets pregnant.

After developing a talent for stealing from successful businesswomen, she is violently beaten by local criminals which she survives, later crossing a river - the story ending with the words "and then we do not know where she went".

Unlike the other children in the story who crave "community and acceptance," Onjerika told the BBC that Fanta Blackcurrant's central character "just wants sweetness" for her life.

Read Fanta Blackcurrant here or listen to it here.

