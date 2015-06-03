Russia 2018: Live! England 0-0 Colombia

40' Superb display there in the midfield by Dele Alli as he dribbles two Colombia players perfectly

38' Harry Kane tries to locate Jesse Lingard at the edge of the Colombia box before being stopped by Sanchez

35' Colombia are trying to do something here with Sanchez a superb pass into England 18 yard box, but John Stones clears the ball away before the arrival of Falcao

33' Juan Quintero fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box and it is a goal-kick for England which will be taken by Jordan Pickford

30' The scoreline for this match between Colombia and England is still 0-0 with 15 minutes to the end of the first half

29' England defender Kieran Trippier is penalized by the referee for pushing Radamel Falcao

27' Tottenham star Dele Alli passes the ball into Colombia box trying to find Jesse Lingard, but the Englishman was blocked by Yerry Mina

26' Ashley Young crosses the ball into Colombia 18 yard box, but Davinson Sanchez clears the danger

24' Superb vision by Harry Maguire from England as he stops a promising attack from Falcao with an interception. That would have been a goal for Colombia

23' Colombia are now back into this game as Cuadrado and Falcao are now giving England defenders a good run

22' Johan Mojica goes for goal, but his effort was never close to hitting the target

19' Lovely cross there from Carlos who tries to find Juan Cuadrado, but England goalie was at the right position to pick the ball easily

18' Colombia goalie David Ospina comes out perfectly to save after a gaffe by Sanchez as the scoreline remains 0-0

17' Radamel Falcao from Colombia trips Kyle Walker and the referee gives a free kick to England taken by Harry Kane

15' Lovely run from Juan Cuadrado as he tries to locate Carlos Sanchez before being stopped by Young

14' England are in control of the ball with excellent move from the duo of Alli and Lingard, but Colombia defense are also strong

13' Yerry Mina is lucky not to have being sent off by the referee after a bad tackle on Raheem Sterling, but he has been warned by the referee

11' Raheem Sterling from England passes the ball in the box, but it's intercepted by Davinson Sanchez who then tries a counter attack before being blocked by Lingard

10' Good save there from David Ospina as he denies Raheem Sterling from giving England the leadin this match

8' Johan Mojica from Colombia takes the ball forward trying to locate Radamel Falcao before his move was intercepted by Dele Alli

5' Dangerous cross there from Ashley Young, but Yerry Mina clears the ball out of danger before Harry Kane gets there

4' Colombia are under pressure in this game

3' What a chance for England as John Stones locates Ashley Young, but Colombia goalie David Ospina comes out quickly to save

2' Johan Mojica from Colombia swings a cross into the box, but John Stones clears the danger for England

1' And we are now underway at the Spartak Stadium as the center referee blows the whistle. Colombia kick off the game

Good evening everyone and welcome to tonight's Live updates of the round of 16 match between England and Colombia at the Russia 2018 World Cup. Below is our preview for the match.

England will on Tuesday night, July 3, face Colombia in their round of 16 clash at the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup with the hope of them qualifying for the quarterfinal.

Colombia topped their group despite a surprise opening fixture loss to Japan, while England finished as runners-up to Belgium after impressive performances against Tunisia and Panama.

But England who are former world champions are unbeaten against Colombia having faced them five times previously.

The last time these two nations met dates back to May 2005 in New Jersey and England won 3-2 thanks to a Michael Owen hat-trick.

But the last time England and Colombia met in a World Cup tournament was in the Group stages at the France 1998, and Darren Anderton and David Beckham scored the two goals that condemned Colombia to a defeat.

Meanwhile, Colombia's main injury concern is that of James Rodriguez who was forced off the pitch in the fixture against Senegal after just 30 minutes and the team are expected to make a late decision on him.

Potential Colombia XI: Ospina; Arias, Mina, Sanchez, Mojica; Sanchez, Uribe; Cuadrado, Quintero, Rodriguez; Falcao.

Potential England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Young; Henderson, Lingard, Alli; Sterling, Kane.

The match will be played at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow starting from 7pm Nigerian time and we at NAIJ.com will bring you the live updates of the game.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Senegal crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Colombia in their final Group H game.

Barcelona's Yerry Mina's goal in the 74th minute was the difference as the South American finished top of the group. Mina rose highest in the box to power home his header pass Ndiaye in goal for Senegal. It was his second goal of the tournament.

Leo Messi at 31: What Is Really Happening In The Payer’s Life Right Now | Naij.com TV

Source: Naija.ng