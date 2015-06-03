Mikel Obi and 4 other Nigerian football stars whose family had spent time in kidnappers' den

- Once again, John Obi Mikel's father was abducted by kidnappers in exchange for ransom, but the old man has been released with no dime paid according to information released by the police and the family involved. However, NAIJ.com x-rays the Super Eagles players who have suffered the same ordeal in the process of serving their fatherland

Few hours before the Super Eagles must win encounter against Argentina at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, captain John obi Mikel got a call his father had been kidnapped.

The match he went ahead to play with so much burden on him while representing his fatherland - although, they lost the match by 2-1 with Marcos Rojo scoring the winner.

Nigeria crashed out of the championship at the group stage with Argentina and Croatia progressing to the knockout stage of the tourney.

READ ALSO: Man United star Juan Mata bumped into his fans in Colombian jungle

However, the Tianjin Teda midfielder is not the only Nigerian player to have suffered this ordeal but what make his of much concern is the fact that this will be the second time his father would be abducted.

With a number of other Eagles star on the list of similar problem, NAIJ.com checks out the list of 5 players whose loved one have been abducted before now.

1. John Obi Mikel:

Michael Obi, the father of the Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi was first kidnapped in August 2011 while his son was far away in London playing for his former club, Chelsea.

The old man was said to have been abducted at his office where he runs transportation business, but regained freedom after a period of 10 days in their net.

According to information released by the police, no ransom was paid by either the family of the man or the government.

Meanwhile, the man was recaptuted by another set of abductors seven years later in a bid to force the China based Super Eagles star to drop some of his hard earned money.

But the police once again did their job to get the man out and without playing a dime owing to the information we received as the time of this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

The former Chelsea player however recalled how he was told to keep the information to himself few hours before Nigeria vs Argentina encounter on June 26.

2. Joseph Yobo:

The former Nigeria international also recounted the pains he went through when he learnt about the abduction of his brother Norum in July 2008.

But unlike Mikel, the former Everton defender didn't escape paying ransom before his sibling was released by the gang that orchestrated his disappearances back then.

Yobo said all that went through his head during the process was how one of them would probably have a gun to his head wherever he was held hostage.

He revealed that the kidnapping was planned by a close relative, adding that the kidnappers at the end of the day apologised to him.

3. Fegor Ogude:

The 30-year-old defender's wife, Memunat was taken by the abductors in 2016 and was kept in their den for six days before freeing her.

Fegor Ogude during his time in the Super Eagles - credit: Getty

Mrs. Ogude was said to have been kidnapped at her residence in Warri, Delta State, but it wasn't sure if the family paid ransom before having the release took place.

4. Samson Siasia:

The mother of former Samson Siasia was abducted by gunmen in Bayelsa in the middle of November.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup standings on NAIJ.com

She was said to have been hauled away from her home in Bayelsa by three gunmen, but their reasons were unclear.

However, Mrs Beauty Siasia was dropped off by her abductors at about 1:30 am after spending a few days in their den.

5. Chikelue Iloenyosi:

86-year-old James Iloenyosi was kidnapped by Lagos based kingpin Evans on Monday, November 25, 2013

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The old man was on his way back from the church when he was abducted by the assailants, but he never made it out of the kidnappers den.

Having kidnapped his father, Chukelue Iloenyosi was told to pay a sum of N50 million to see his father again.

The former Super Eagles player said he paid N15 million after much negotiations but said he never knew his father was already dead.

How Super Eagles qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng