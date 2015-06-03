Heart-melting moment Adekunle Gold's sister bursts into tears after seeing brother's face on billboards in London (photos, video)

- Emotions flared up recently when Mrs Kunbi Obayemi, Adekunle Gold's sister spotted her brother on electronic boards in London

- The talented singer who held a concert in the queen's land had electronic boards up for advertisement purposes

- Upon seeing her brother's face on the streets of London, Kunbi took a moment to appreciate the journey and showed how proud of him she was

Only family members can truly understand the struggle of an artiste who has gone from singing in studio to being internationally recognised. Mrs Kunbi Obayemi, Adekunle Gold's sister was seen on video tearing up after seeing her brother on electronic boards in London recently. The proud sister couldn't hold back the tears when she saw her brother's face on the streets of London, advertising his About 30 album concert.

Adekunle who recently held a sold out concert in London shared the video of his sister tearing up on his social media page, appreciating that she's on the journey with him. Kunbi was taking a walk with her friend when she stumbled on photos of her brother on electronic boards on the streets of London.

Praising his hardwork, she resulted to crying, reflecting how proud of him she was as he has gone from being a young boy from Lagos to an internationally recognised star.

Adekunle Gold had his #About30 concert at Indigo 02 in London on June 29. The concert sold out and featured Simi, Falana, and several other musical acts.

Kunbi is a member of the 79th element and also performed with her brother at the electrifying concert that shut down the city of London.

So adorable!

