Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

Mohammed Indimi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mike Adenuga

Yasseen Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Matthew Ashimolowo

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Agyin Asare

News

2019 will determine the future of Igbo - SGF Boss Mustapha

by 03/07/2018 13:54:00

- The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha urged the Southeast region to fully support President Buhari in 2019

- He assured the Igbos that the president would do more for them if given support in 2019

- The SGF noted that that 2019 would determine the future of the region

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that 2019 will determine the future of the Igbo people and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would support the region when the need arises.

He said that the Southeast people have the right to govern Nigeria because they are part and parcel of the nation.

Speaking at the first leg of the Southeast rally for President Muhammadu Buhari, he said that Buhari and the APC would support the region when the need arises, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Southeast mega rally organised to canvass for Igbo people's support for President Buhari in 2019. Credit: Facebook/APC Newspaper

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Unknown gunmen kill 7 policemen during stop and search in Abuja

“The Southeast will overtake others after 2019,’’ he assured the people.

“Buhari is a man of compassion and good heart and the people of Southeast know that Buhari would do more for them if given the support in 2019.

“2019 will make or mar the aspiration of Igbo nation. I am calling on the Igbo to make a paradigm shift and think seriously of their position.

“The presidency of Nigeria is negotiable and can only be done in a position of strength and the strength of the Igbo will be determined by 2019 support for Buhari.’’

He urged Igbo people to use your entrepreneurial skills and strength to galvanise support for Buhari in 2019.

“The choice is that of the Igbo nation. What happens in 2019 will determine the future of the region and you can bet on the support of Buhari.’’

"Buhari is an honest and Godly man, not a tribal bigot but a man with a vision for Nigeria."

He explained that there were 18 Christian and 18 Muslim ministers in the current administration.

Mustapha explained that powerful positions were conceded to the Christians. Such as the SGF, Head of Service, CBN governor, Finance minister, oil minister, trade and industry as well as Vice President.

“Never in the history of Nigeria that we will have SGF and Head of Service as Christians. What else do we want?

“I see all manners of people aspiring to be president of Nigeria. Nigeria is not a banana country. It requires strong and serious leadership like Buhari.

“Some of these aspirants cannot deliver up to 500 votes in their constituencies.

“This is the time for your decision,’’ he told the crowd.

The new national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, described the organiser of the rally, Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha as “governor-general of governors’’ and a man with “power to organise, strategise and mobilise’’.

He said that the crowd that attended the rally was real and not what people post on the social media.

“It is not by social media outing where one man will post 1,000 messages using different names.’’

He said that the Southeast region had juicy positions in the last administration but did not make any impact on the people.

“These positions did not translate to the construction of second Niger Bridge nor roads. It is the nature of “People Deceiving People’’, an apparent reference to opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He urged the people of the Southeast to dump the PDP because it is a party that is deceiving the people, and “pikin deceiving pikin’’.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others have been restrained by a Delta state high court sitting in the Kwale Judicial Division from recognising or dealing with any other faction except the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led State Working Committee of the party in the state.

The state chapter of the APC has been enmeshed in internal wrangling, which resulted in factional leadership but the immediate past National Working Committee, led by its former national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had sworn in the Ogodo-led leadership as the authentic and duly elected SWC of the APC in Delta state.

President Buhari on 2019 Presidential Election: Will You Vote For Him? | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

