I marvel at the stupidity of certain Nigerians - Ifu Ennada comes for social media trolls

- BBNaija's Ifu Ennada lashed out at trolls recently on social media

- The actress and entrepreneur had hoped to encourage people to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) when she shared a photo of hers

- It turned sour when people started dragging her about her age

Life as a celebrity in Nigeria, especially in a social media world has its highs and lows. After the exposure Big Brother Naija show gave its 2018 contestants, many of them have moved on to enjoy the new level of fame as well as use it to earn big bucks.

However, no one warned them about angry trolls who are always looking for the next avenue to attack whoever they feel like. On July 2, one of the trolls' victims was Ifu Ennada. It all started when she shared a photo of her PVC and advised her followers to go get theirs.

Although she blurred her address, she left her name and age and that's when the trolls woke up from their nap. They immediately dragged the entrepreneur for her age, with some saying she's lying about being 26 and others just dragging her because the could.

Bold Ifu wasn't haven't any of it and lashed out at the trolls calling them 'certain stupid Nigerians.' Read her post below:

Meanwhile, Ifu is not new to the replying trolls business. Just recently, she was accused of not wishing Nina happy birthday and the ex-BBNaija star reacted.

