Federal Government to reward outstanding small businesses across Nigeria

The Federal Government has concluded plans to start an annual Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) awards to reward small businesses in the country.

This was announced by the special assistant to the Vice President on MSMEs, Mr Tola Johnson, at a press briefing on Monday, July 2, in Abuja.

The award ceremony is billed for Thursday, August 2 in Abuja, and will subsequently rotate around the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to Johnson, winners in various categories will go home with a brand new car, cash rewards and important work tools to enhance their businesses.

He said the awards was an avenue for the federal government to encourage the MSMEs across the country.

“After visiting 17 states, His Excellency (Osinbajo) felt we should create a platform to reward and recognise some of the outstanding MSMEs he has seen. That is what is giving birth to this National MSMEs Awards.

“A website has been created for this awards and it will be opened tomorrow (today). The website is nmsmeawards.com.ng, and we have about 10 whatsapp numbers where we can upload your work,” he said.

According to him, the award will be in 12 categories namely: MSME of the Year, Young MSME of the Year, Most Friendly MSME State, Excellence in Creative Arts, Excellence in Agriculture, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Technology Innovation and Excellence in Fashion and Style.

Others are Excellence in Leather Works, Excellence Furniture and Wood Works, Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics as well as Excellence for Non-Profit Service to Humanity.

He listed the criteria to include: outstanding business concept, locally produced goods, use of local technology, provision of conducive atmosphere for MSMEs to thrive among others.

He said business owners can nominate themselves, adding that nominations will commence from July 4 to 13.

He added that the Vice President has held discussions with over 300,000 MSMEs across 17 states of the federation during his visits and inspection of MSMEs clinics, informing that government is already partnering with states to give facilities for an average of 5 clusters in each state.

Meanwhile, the federal ministry of information and culture has announced the date of Creative Nigeria Summit, 2018 edition.

The event which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 18, will witness the presence of key industry professionals from around the world and within Nigeria.

The summit which holds annually, will focus on tackling challenges bothering on the on-going digital migration in the Nigerian television landscape and provide insight on the dynamics of content in a purely digital TV industry.

Source: Naija.ng