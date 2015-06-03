Federal Government to reward outstanding small businesses across Nigeria

Latest News

Latest News

Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Latest News

Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Latest News

Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

0out of 5

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

0out of 5

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

0out of 5

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

0out of 5

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

Federal Government to reward outstanding small businesses across Nigeria

by 03/07/2018 12:39:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The Federal Government has not hidden its concern for the welfare of small businesses across the country

- Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo personally oversees the sector to show government's interest in promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

- An award has been organised to reward outstanding MSMEs in the country

The Federal Government has concluded plans to start an annual Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) awards to reward small businesses in the country.

This was announced by the special assistant to the Vice President on MSMEs, Mr Tola Johnson, at a press briefing on Monday, July 2, in Abuja.

The award ceremony is billed for Thursday, August 2 in Abuja, and will subsequently rotate around the six geo-political zones of the country.

READ ALSO: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives Abuja

According to Johnson, winners in various categories will go home with a brand new car, cash rewards and important work tools to enhance their businesses.

He said the awards was an avenue for the federal government to encourage the MSMEs across the country.

“After visiting 17 states, His Excellency (Osinbajo) felt we should create a platform to reward and recognise some of the outstanding MSMEs he has seen. That is what is giving birth to this National MSMEs Awards.

“A website has been created for this awards and it will be opened tomorrow (today). The website is nmsmeawards.com.ng, and we have about 10 whatsapp numbers where we can upload your work,” he said.

According to him, the award will be in 12 categories namely: MSME of the Year, Young MSME of the Year, Most Friendly MSME State, Excellence in Creative Arts, Excellence in Agriculture, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Technology Innovation and Excellence in Fashion and Style.

Others are Excellence in Leather Works, Excellence Furniture and Wood Works, Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics as well as Excellence for Non-Profit Service to Humanity.

He listed the criteria to include: outstanding business concept, locally produced goods, use of local technology, provision of conducive atmosphere for MSMEs to thrive among others.

He said business owners can nominate themselves, adding that nominations will commence from July 4 to 13.

He added that the Vice President has held discussions with over 300,000 MSMEs across 17 states of the federation during his visits and inspection of MSMEs clinics, informing that government is already partnering with states to give facilities for an average of 5 clusters in each state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the federal ministry of information and culture has announced the date of Creative Nigeria Summit, 2018 edition.

The event which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 18, will witness the presence of key industry professionals from around the world and within Nigeria.

The summit which holds annually, will focus on tackling challenges bothering on the on-going digital migration in the Nigerian television landscape and provide insight on the dynamics of content in a purely digital TV industry.

Success story of Nigerian woman who owns an Aso Oke business (Person Documentary) | Faces of Nigeria

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More