Governor Shettima gives reason for President Buhari’s scheduled visit to Borno

- Governor Shettima revealed that President Buhari would visit Borno on Friday

- He said the state has enjoyed relative peace compared to the past

- The governor noted that they have every right to celebrate

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Borno State on security engagements on Friday, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno has disclosed.

Shettima, who stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, said he was in the villa in respect of the forthcoming presidential visit to the state.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Unknown gunmen open fire, kill 7 policemen in Abuja

The governor noted with delight the relative peace and stability being enjoyed by inhabitants of the state, and expressed the hope that the Boko Haram insurgency was largely over.

“Well, the ongoing insurgency problem is largely over, we might be having some hiccups but when you compare the past with the present, we have every cause to celebrate.

“We have pockets of the insurgents in inlands around the Lake Chad and the Sambisa forest but when you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs three, four years ago and the current situation we are in, I think there is cause for celebration.

“There is no cause for alarm,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Minister of Mines and Solid Mineral Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Fayemi, who is the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 gubernatorial election, however, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting which lasted for less than an hour.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

It would be recalled that Fayemi had on May 30 tendered his resignation letter from membership of the Federal Executive Council to enable him face election bid.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old former Boko Haram bomb maker made a chilling confession about how he made over 500 underwear Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) used by insurgents for suicide missions on soft targets in the last five years.

Ali Goni was only 10-years-old and in primary six when he was kidnapped in Bama.

The military authorities described the teenager as the most deadly Boko Haram member, who had mastered various techniques that can cause maximum destruction of lives.

Boko Haram abducted my husband and the Gov't forgot about him - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng