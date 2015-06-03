Football overflows now on almost every TV in the whole world. As the World Cup 2018 continues, everyone's wondering who is the highest goal scorer in Europe. For you, we found that out!

Photo from www.bbc.com

The highest goal scorer in Europe this season

Cristiano Ronaldo became Europe's all-time highest goal scorer with a number of 85 goals when he provided a victorious strike for Portugal in the match against Morocco on the group stage of the World Cup in Russia. However, World's top scorer is Ali Daye, who scored 109 goals from 1993 to 2006 for Iran.

Photo from www.marca.com

Several weeks ago, the FIFA star, who is also a five-time player of the year, added another personal milestone: scoring the only goal in Portugal against Morocco at the World Cup, Ronaldo became Europe's top scorer, ahead of the Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas – the Real Madrid star, same as Ronaldo. At 33, he probably did not have time to catch the leading World scorer, Iranian Ali Dael, who scored 109 goals in 149 international games. Nevertheless, being the most prolific in European history, he's on top of most of the FIFA score-lists.

Photo from www.eurosport.com

Ronaldo made his first appearance as a substitute for the great Luiz Figo in the match against Kazakhstan in August 2003, when he was only 18 years old. CR7 was a part of the national team at the 2004 European Championship in Portugal. In the group game against Greece, Ronaldo made his first international goal, but his team dropped to 2-1. Portugal also lost to Greece again in the finals by 1-0, but they were lucky that Ronaldo broke into the national side at that time, as the "golden generation" headed by Figo will soon retire.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five hat-tricks, including in the World Cup 2018 on Friday 15th of June against Spain, the match ended with score 3-3. He also netted four times in one match. The prolific highest goal scorer of Real Madrid scored early on in the game to advance his team to the top of Group B.

"The most important thing was to win the match and get the three points," said top scorer. "I was able to score the goal, so I am very happy."

Speaking of the achievements of his star player, the Portuguese boss Fernando Santos complimented the steady success of Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is like port wine. He knows how to refine his capacity and age well. He is a constantly evolving, contrary to regular players," said the coach.

Source: Naija.ng