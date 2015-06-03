Who is the highest goal scorer in Europe?

Latest News

Latest News

Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Latest News

Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Latest News

Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

0out of 5

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

0out of 5

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

0out of 5

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

0out of 5

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

Who is the highest goal scorer in Europe?

by 03/07/2018 12:25:00 0 comments 1 Views

Football overflows now on almost every TV in the whole world. As the World Cup 2018 continues, everyone's wondering who is the highest goal scorer in Europe. For you, we found that out!

The highest goal scorer in Europe 2018

Photo from www.bbc.com

The highest goal scorer in Europe this season

Cristiano Ronaldo became Europe's all-time highest goal scorer with a number of 85 goals when he provided a victorious strike for Portugal in the match against Morocco on the group stage of the World Cup in Russia. However, World's top scorer is Ali Daye, who scored 109 goals from 1993 to 2006 for Iran.

READ ALSO: FIFA Awards 2017

The highest goal scorer in Europe 2018 - Ronaldo

Photo from www.marca.com

Several weeks ago, the FIFA star, who is also a five-time player of the year, added another personal milestone: scoring the only goal in Portugal against Morocco at the World Cup, Ronaldo became Europe's top scorer, ahead of the Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas – the Real Madrid star, same as Ronaldo. At 33, he probably did not have time to catch the leading World scorer, Iranian Ali Dael, who scored 109 goals in 149 international games. Nevertheless, being the most prolific in European history, he's on top of most of the FIFA score-lists.

READ ALSO: German league top scorers of 2017-2018 season

Ronaldo - the highest goal scorer in Europe

Photo from www.eurosport.com

Ronaldo made his first appearance as a substitute for the great Luiz Figo in the match against Kazakhstan in August 2003, when he was only 18 years old. CR7 was a part of the national team at the 2004 European Championship in Portugal. In the group game against Greece, Ronaldo made his first international goal, but his team dropped to 2-1. Portugal also lost to Greece again in the finals by 1-0, but they were lucky that Ronaldo broke into the national side at that time, as the "golden generation" headed by Figo will soon retire.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five hat-tricks, including in the World Cup 2018 on Friday 15th of June against Spain, the match ended with score 3-3. He also netted four times in one match. The prolific highest goal scorer of Real Madrid scored early on in the game to advance his team to the top of Group B.

READ ALSO: Highest paid Nigerian footballers 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo

"The most important thing was to win the match and get the three points," said top scorer. "I was able to score the goal, so I am very happy."

Speaking of the achievements of his star player, the Portuguese boss Fernando Santos complimented the steady success of Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is like port wine. He knows how to refine his capacity and age well. He is a constantly evolving, contrary to regular players," said the coach.

READ ALSO: Highest goal scorer in the world in 2017

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More