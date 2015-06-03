Russia 2018: Sweden beat Switzerland to seal quarterfinal despite Ibrahimovic snub

- Emil Forsberg's deflected strike was all Sweden needed to overcome Switzerland 1-0

- The encounter was the first time both countries were meeting in a major tournament

- The victory would see Sweden play their first quarterfinals since 1994.

Emil Forsberg's deflected strike on the 66th minute was all Sweden needed to overcome hard-fighting Switzerland 1-0 during Tuesday’s last 16 clash at Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium

.The encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, was the first time both countries were meeting in a major tournament and the victory would see Sweden play first quarterfinals since 1994.

Michael Lang was red-carded in the closing moments of the game but that did not affect the final result of the game.

It was an encounter both side could have won but the level of finishing was poor until Frosberg's deflected strike from distance in the second half proved to be the difference.

Sweden will now face either England or Colombia in the last eight on July 7.

Switzerland players react after their 0-1 loss to Sweden on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Both Sweden and Switzerland battled to 0-0 draw at the end of the first half despite numerous scoring chances created by both teams right from the start.

On the 2nd minute, Ludwig Augustinsson's header was cleared out of danger comfortably by Swiss defence line.

Three minutes later, Switzerland failed to take advantage of a goal opportunity but failed to convert but have lost just one game in their last 25 games.

On the 8th minute, another goal scoring chance was presented to Sweden No. 9, Marcus Berg but he blasted wide the ball from the top of Swiss vital area with only keeper Yann Sommer to beat.

Forsberg’s deflected goal help Sweden pip Switzerland 1-0 to seal quarterfinal spot. Photo Credit: Getty Images

At the 13th minute mark, Sweden continued making regular incursions into Switzerland vital area, but the Scandinavian nation failed to convert.

Switzerland, on their part equally wasted another goal scoring opportunity from Xherdan Shaqiri's cross-in, but Valon Behrami failed to connect in front of the goal.

On the 21st minute Shaqiri delivered another long cross-in, but it was calmly collected by Sweden keeper Robin Olsen.

Indeed, the first 30 minutes of the match was characterized by catalogue of misses from both sides as scores stood at 0-0.

Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez also missed a sitter in the 32nd minute from a free-kick but Olsen, the Sweden keeper held on.

Blerim Dzemaili took a shot well over the Sweden crossbar, but he got the ball on top of the box from a good build-up with scores remaining 0-0 after 38th minutes of action.

Despite other chances both sides failed to break the deadlock after 45 minutes.

