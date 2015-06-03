Latest News

Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

Jannie Mouton

Nicky Oppenheimer

Strive Masiyiwa

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Okey Bakassi praises Jay-Z and Beyonce, takes a swipe at celebs who claim marriage affects career

03/07/2018 12:17:00

- Ace Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi recently took to his Instagram page to adore Beyonce and Jay-Z

- He said the couple still have their career moving well despite being married

- The actor also bashed some Nigerian celebrities who assume that marriage hinders the growth of their career

Popular Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi recently took to his Instagram page to adore American musician Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce.

The comedian praised the couple for staying strong together, applauding them for their massive fan base they maintained even as married celebrities.

The actor also swiped some Nigerian celebs who claim that marriage affects career as he admonished the ideas, advising people to marry if they believe in it.

He wrote; "Arguably the richest couple in the Music world Jay-Z and Beyonce with massive fan base.

I've heard some celebrities say, if you marry you lose some of your fans from the opposite s*x. I don't care if it's true or not. #justdoyou

If #marriage is your thing do it, if it's not stay your lane.... stop giving useless excuses."

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Jay Z is all shades of proud papa during an interview with talk show host David Letterman. The rapper was seen gushing about his 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on the new Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The rapper and father of three who also opened up about cheating on his wife Beyonce during the interview, shared the most beautiful thing his daughter Blue Ivy ever told him.

He narrated an incident where she expressed that he had hurt her feelings the way he spoke to her while he was driving her to school.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

