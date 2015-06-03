Nigerians react as Mikel reveals his father was abducted 4 hours before Super Eagles game against Argentina

Nigerians have hailed Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi for the courage he showed despite hearing the news that his father was kidnapped.

Mikel had earlier made a statement about how he played for Nigeria against Argentina with the information of his dad being kidnapped and held for ransom.

Well wishing fans of the 33-year-old playmaker have been praising his patriotic gesture despite getting death-threats four hours before the crucial match against Argentina.

Bolarinwa Olajide said Mikel exemplified the qualities of a true leader putting the country first before family issues.

Merci Arsene simply stated that with this act of leadership, Mikel has made himself a hero beyond Nigeria's footballing history.

Favour Onyeoziri eulogized Mikel for paying the bills for the Olympic football team that got stranded in the United States and now playing for Nigeria despite the death-threats.

Ediye admits people do not still respect the former Chelsea midfielder but claims Mikel has reached the legendary status in Nigeria.

Ayomide Tayo said with this act of courage, Mikel has earned the respect he deserves despite not giving credence to the captain in the past.

Abang Mercy revealed Mikel is a true hero despite the challenges the players faced while wearing the national colours at the World Cup.

Umeh hailed Mikel for his patriotism and said the Nigerian legend deserve some accolades for putting the country first before his family.

Mikel has taken to his social media account thanking the security operatives who helped in rescuing his father from the prying eyes of the kidnappers. He also thanked everyone for their love and support during the trying times.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported Mikel gave an account of how he received a phone call that his father was kidnapped four hours before the match against Argentina.

The Super Eagles captain played all 90 minutes in the match as Nigeria lost by 2-1 to Lionel Messi and his teammates.

