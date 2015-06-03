Meet the world's first set of septuplets to survive as they turn 21 (photos)

NAIJ.com had reported the story of the first septuplets to survive in the world when they turned 19, years ago. The septuplets Kenny, Kelsey, Natalie, Brandon, Alexis, Nathan and Joel were called the ’Seven From Heaven’.

At the time when their parents the McCaugheys were pregnant, they were advised by doctors to reduce the number of their infants by selective reduction but they refused, stating that it is best to leave it in God's hands.

Miraculously the infants became the first set of septuplets to survive birth after they were born nine weeks prematurely in Des Moines, Iowa.

21 years later, they have grown to become what they desired to be. In 2015, the septuplets graduated high school at 18, they all had to make big decisions to live their separate lives and make a future for themselves.

The McCaughey septuplets had received a free college ride when they were born and when it was time to go to college the siblings took the chance. Hannibal-LaGrange University in Missouri had offered free secondary educations to them and the State of Iowa offered scholarships to any state university of their choice.

Natalie, Nathan, Kelsey and Joel went to study at Hannibal-LaGrange University while Kenny and Alexis chose to study at Des Moines Area Community College.

However, Brandon had chosen a different route entirely. He joined the U.S. Army right after high school and became a sharpshooting United States Army Ranger.

The McCaughey siblings have managed to make history not just by surviving as the first septuplets in the world but also as the first to reach age 20.

