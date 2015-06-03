Actress Adesua Etomi celebrates sister on her birthday with emotional message

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has taken to the social media platform to celebrate her sister who recently turned a year older.

It is no news that most sisters develop an exceptional bond that isn't easily severed and this clearly reflects in the relationship between Adesua Etomi and her sister, Temitayo.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her sister on her birthday. In an emotional write up, she described her as her defender and one who would do anything for her.

She wrote,"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister. @temitayoetomi I LEGIT don't know how I would have done this life without you. My voltron...defender of the universe. I'm so blessed to have you in my life. This is my consolation when we fight Your whole life is inspiring. To watch you do the most amazing things has been a huge honour.

Our over achiever. I'm now convinced that you'll do absolutely anything for me after you wore make up at my wedding We were all shocked. We still are and thank God we have pictures of it. Lmao

God bless you Temi. God uphold you. God cause his face to shine upon you. May you continue to be head and shoulders above your peers. May your light shine brighter and brighter. May the work of your hands continue to be blessed.

You're one of the very few people that know my whole life story and vice versa. Look where we are. Look how far God has brought us. Isn't it AMAZING? I loveeeee you tonsssss."

