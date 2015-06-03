Popular Nollywood actor thanks God as he survives ghastly car accident abroad (photos)

Talented movie star Bayo Bankole popularly known as Boy Alinco has just taken to his social media handles to reveal how he survived a ghastly car accident.

The former Papa Ajasco actor on Tuesday, July 3, took to his Facebook profile to thank God for sparing his life. He also shared pictures of the sad incident on social media.

Bankole’s post reads: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil... 06/01/2018, Thank you God, for sparing my life, so painful to lose a beautiful toy... In his name I shall rise again.”

Nollywood actor Boy Alinco. Source: Bayo Bankole/Facebook

See post below:

READ ALSO: Controversial report claims Jesus used cannabis oil to perform healing miracles

Looking at the pictures, it was obvious that the accident did not take place in Nigeria but Texas. The actor lost his car to the terrible accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Get hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Thank God for his life!

Let’s Not Blame God For Our Problems - Deyemi Okanlawon Speaks on Otedola Bridge Fire | Naij.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng