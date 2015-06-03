Fertility test for male and female in Nigeria

Latest News

Latest News

Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Latest News

Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Latest News

Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

0out of 5

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

0out of 5

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

0out of 5

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

0out of 5

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

Fertility test for male and female in Nigeria

by 03/07/2018 11:49:00 0 comments 1 Views

How much do you know about fertility test for women and men in Nigeria prescribed by RCCG? What kind of tests determines male and female fertility level? Why do we need to measure the fertility index? Is it possible to solve the problem of low fertility? Read on to find out the answers to these questions and learn more about infertility in Nigeria!

Fertility test for women and men in Nigeria

Fertility test: prescription of the church

Nigerian society was rocked by the shocking news. In May 2018, the Redeemed Christian Church of God which is widespread not only in Nigeria but around the world, issued an unusual injunction. It says that all the church members intending to marry must confirm their reproductive status. That is, to make fertility or genital test.

What is it: taking care of the health and well-being of their parishioners or interfering with their personal life?

According to the pastors' logic, if the partners are initially aware of each other fertility and genital status, they can make an informed choice whether to create a family with this person. But doctors doubt that fertility test can solve the problem. Firstly, it isn’t cheap to take specific tests and undergo a specialized examination as a routine genitals’ survey is not informative.

READ ALSO: Genital tests for intending couples in Nigeria

Since we have touched on this topic, let's understand: what is fertility, how can a person learn the man’s and a woman’s fertility. What tests and examinations need to be done, and how can fertility be improved if the problem still exists.

It is called the low fertility (fecundity) of the couple. To find out the reason for infertility in Nigeria, a special test for fertility is carried out.

Pregnancy test

What you need to know this about fertility

Fertility means the body's ability to conceive offspring. This concept is the opposite of infertility. Human’s fertility is determined at the age of maturity: from 15 to 49 years.

For the female body, the concept of fertility is expressed in the inherent ability to conceive and carry a baby. For a man, this concept implies the ability to fertilize his partner fully.

For fertility determination, special tests are done and according to their results, the fertility degree is determined. It may be: normal, high, low. A person is inclined to produce many offspring with a high degree of fertility, but with low fertility, he or she often suffers from infertility.

It should be understood that male and female fertility are two completely different concepts. With age, the number of women’s ovum decreases. It happens even before a lady gives birth to the first child. At menopause, almost all eggs die, and the woman's fertility is reduced to zero. Besides, with age, women can develop abnormal eggs, so their age plays a significant role.

The most favourable age for women’s conception is the age from 25 to 35 years. The prognosis of female fertility determines whether it’s realistic to become pregnant for a woman or whether it’s necessary to increase the conception probability artificially.

READ ALSO: Scent leaf and fertility

Male and female fertility in Nigeria

The man’s sperm is produced throughout his life. Of course, fertile sperm counts decrease with age, but its concentration does not decrease. This means that men can conceive a child even at the age of 70.

Also, with age male testosterone levels decrease. As a result, the fertility index decreases, and the chances of conceiving a child with genetic problems increase.

Even though sperm is produced throughout the life of a man, the quality of it gradually worsens, the amount of ejaculate decreases, the activity of spermatozoa decreases, and it reduces conception’s probability.

Fertility test for women

Fertility test for women and men in Nigeria

It is obvious that for men and women there are different types of fertility tests. So let's look in details at each of them.

Female fertility test

A medical test for fertility is a traditional Ultrasound examination of internal female genitals. Researching on the 5th-6th day of the menstrual cycle is necessary. Usually, at this moment there is no strong bloody discharge.

With the ovaries ultrasound, information about fertility is measured by their diameters, the number of growing follicles, and the ratio of various ovarian tissues (hormonal and connective). Usually, the ovaries diameters can be from 20 mm to 12 cm. In this case, the ovaries should contain at least 5 active follicles with the ratio parameter 1:1.

After the test, the doctor gives a conclusion on the ovulation reserve in points (from "+2" to "-2") by available data. When testing female fertility, it’s important to know the tissues ratio with stored and disturbed functions in the ovaries. The test results are studied by a specialist.

Besides ultrasound, a woman is also tested on the ability to conceive using a measurement procedure of hormonal levels in the blood. Hormonal concentration is also important for information about the ability of a woman to become pregnant and carry a baby.

An important parameter of fertility is the ratio of the two most important hormones for the reproductive function: follicle-stimulating (FSH) and luteinizing (LH). Low fertility is indicated with the prevalence of follicle-stimulating hormone. However, the reduced reproductive capacity according to the test is not a verdict. It indicates only the need for additional therapeutic measures to increase conception’s possibility.

Female fertility test

Female fertility home test

A modern woman can calmly determine the degree of her fertility right at home. To do this, you can buy a special kit in the pharmacy. The test allows you to know exactly the day of ovulation for determining the optimal "conception window." Female fertility tests have two types you can learn about below.

A follicle-stimulating hormone test

If the body has a sufficient number of mature eggs, the level of FSH remains low. It’s a signal about the ovaries’ exhaustion. If the number of growing eggs in the ovary decreases, the FSH concentration increases.

A luteinizing hormone level test

A high level of LH hormone is necessary for the safe exit of a mature egg from the ovary. With the normal woman’s ability to conceive, the level of LH is increased several days before and after ovulation within 1-2 days. Both home tests can determine the female fertility level and the possibility of conception.

Fertility test for men in Nigeria

Male infertility and fertility test

Male fertility is determined using a sperm test. The sperm research is carried out (spermogram) to obtain data on a man's ability to produce offspring. The level of male fertility is determined (reduced, normal or elevated) based on this test. You can make such tests at home now. Unlike female, men’s fertility is rarely the final verdict on male infertility. Even with a low result, a man can still become a father.

A doctor always decodes the test result. There are two types of "male indexes." The Farris fertility index and Kruger fertility index. What are they talking about?

Farris fertility index

According to the standard indicators developed by Farris, the normal index value is 200. It’s calculated from the total number of live spermatozoa in the ejaculate with varying degrees of mobility.

Important! In some laboratories obtained value of the Farris index is reduced by 10 times, that is, the normal index for this test is from 20 to 25. The low index is less than 20. The index above 25 is considered as high and means that it’s possible to become pregnant after single intercourse with such man. More often a morphological index is applied as a more accurate indicator.

READ ALSO: Zobo drink and fertility: Does it work?

Spermatozoa and ovum

Kruger fertility index (morphological test)

It estimates the size of the various sperm’s parts (flagellum, cervix, and head) in percentages. At the same time, the index below 30% is low. The index more than 30% of the test response is normal. It has a favourable prognosis for conception possibility.

A percentage of ideal spermatozoa forms (percentage of ideal forms - PIF) is calculated to estimate the capacity for fertilisation. Its normal index is 4%. Accordingly, if PIF is less than 4%, then the man has low fertility if more than 4% then fertility is high.

It’s extremely rare for men to have increased fertility, and the result of sperm evaluation gives special properties to spermatozoa. These are such spermatozoa that "survive" in the women’s genitals up to 2 weeks. Normally, they are only 1-3%, but if the test shows more than 50% of the "unique" sperm, then a man will be able to impregnate any woman. Sperm with such high fertility is considered a unique natural phenomenon.

Male and female fertility

Low fertility is not a sentence. Often it can be increased by contacting gynaecologists - endocrinologists.

READ ALSO: Lemon and fertility: Does it work?

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More