Prophet in miracle money storm

HIGHFIELD based prophet Ephias Jengeta on Sunday found himself in a miracle money storm after handing over money to a number of his followers.

Several people reportedly confused the prophet's gesture to the infamous miracle money gimmicks by some local prophets.

"Let me make it clear, that was not miracle money in the sense as it is portrayed in social media. This was money out of my pocket to the congregants. The miracle is that it was blessed and a number of people benefitted just like when Jesus blessed bread and two fish," he clarified.

Reports are that several congregants were 'blessed' financially by the prophet and according to him 'when you see the prophet you see profit.'

However, the prophet seemed to blow his own horn when contacted by H-Metro over the incident.

The bible, on Matthew 6:3 says:

"But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing."

But prophet Jengeta took the opportunity to hail his "great" deed, implying as well that he is better than other men of cloth who are after taking from the poor without giving back.

"Contrary to what people say that we steal from people, we actually give and when you see the prophet you see profit, this is the concept of multiplication. Give and you will be given. So when you give something to the prophet you will receive," he said.

The Family Worship Tabernacle Ministries International Church leader added, "People come to church and we preach to them and by that we will be dealing with the spirit. We however have to empower them. They are facing some challenges in their lives and we have to assist them. People came with several challenges such as rentals, school fees or business challenges and it was prudent to assist them financially."

Reports are that some congregants were given cars and a house.

"Over the years people have been critical of men of God saying they are after people's monies but in this case were giving people money. We also handed over two vehicles and a house. We must preach the gospel that is relevant to the people, something physical," he said.

"People are facing several challenges in their lives and we ought to help them. Some are facing financial difficulties, failing to send their children to school or afford proper meals. After preaching to them what's next? We have to give people the whole gospel, something to ease the situation they are in," he said.

"It's not like I have money but the little I get I have to share it with those in need," he said.

Issues to do with miracle money have been the subjects of debate in religious circles for years now.

Critics have insisted there is no such thing as miracle money while other Christians have also castigated the use of money to lure congregates citing that "the love of money is the root of evil.

Several years ago, Zimbabwe experienced a craze with religious leaders, particularly Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and Uebert Angel, claiming they were seeing over miracle money and their congregants were seeing extra money in their wallets and bank accounts.

Then Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr Gideon Gono issued warnings against the duo telling them to find other ways to please their followers.

"You cannot just wake up in the morning and say that my account has this much money which I cannot tell where it came from and hope that you can have access to it or escape interrogation by authorities. It's not possible," said then governor.

Dr Gono cited the main pieces of legislation governing the legitimacy of money and its uses. These are the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money-Laundering Act (Chapter 24:24), the Serious Offences (Confiscation of Profits) Act (Chapter 9:17) and the Suppression of Foreign and International Terrorism Act (Chapter 11:21).

He said encouraging such practices is a very serious offence under the United Nations Convention on Suppression of Financing of Terrorism (1999),and the Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime, otherwise known as the Palermo Convention.

Then Finance Minister Tendai Biti issued a statement daring pastor Angel to perform his exploits and raise the US$10 billion required to offset the country's debts to prove his "miracle money" was indeed real.