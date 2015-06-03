Chamisa to represent MDC Alliance in Mbare

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has rectified the list of candidate names it gazetted recently.

The initial list presented a situation where the MDC Alliance failed to field candidates in three National Assembly seats and has double candidates in 14 other constituencies, however, the correct position is that the Alliance only failed to field two National Assembly seats.

Earlier reports indicated that MDC Alliance had failed to field candidates in Mbare, Insiza North and Hurungwe East constituencies, however, a notice of Ommissions and Corrections from ZEC indicate that Starman Chamisa was duly nominated for the 2018 election.

Chamisa will face off with Mujarira Pawo, Paul Horekore, Munyaradzi Mapukute and Richard Machona.

In the ZEC notice, former Minister of State in the office of Vice-President Joyce Mujuru, Sylvester Nguni, was also duly nominated as an independent candidate.

Nguni, who was Mhondoro-Mubaira MP, was kicked out of Zanu-PF over allegations of being closely linked to Mujuru and clandestinely plotting to oust President Robert Mugabe.

