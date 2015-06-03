Rights activist 'Hloniphani Tshuma' dies

A Bulawayo based resident Interests and Human Rights activist Hloniphani Tshuma has died.

Tshuma used to take part in almost all the activities taking place in the city with interests of the residents at heart.

MDC official Decent Bajila said Tshuma is no more.

"His dedication to the best interests of Bulawayo and Matabeleland is beyond question. We have seen in almost every activity that has the best interests of our people," he said.

"He is our immeasurable giant. Lala ngoxolo Hlonipani Tshuma, Malahleka, Golide, Zinyane elimhlophe eliqolotsha phezu kombelo."