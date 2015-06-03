400 voters using 1 address explained

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Mrs. Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba has denied allegations that there are addresses with 400 registered voters on the final voters roll.

In a press release, ZEC said, "The Commission would like to categorically deny that there are addresses with 400 registered voters on the final voters roll. The stand number 100086 Unit G Chitungwiza alluded to by some press reports is, in fact, a church shrine with 122 voters which is contrary to some press reports that it has 400 voters."

"It should be noted that through the use of affidavits a residential address can have many registered voters," said ZEC chair.

ZEC was responding to allegations by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T which claimed to have unearthed gross anomalies on the ZEC voters' roll released last week, with over 400 voters registered under one non-existent residential stand in Unit G, Chitungwiza, while another 300 reportedly appeared under one address at Dombotombo in Marondera.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said the Chitungwiza and Marondera cases were just "a tip of the iceberg".

ZEC urged all stakeholders to report responsibly and conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace and tranquillity in the electoral process.

"We urge all stakeholders to report responsibly and conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace and tranquillity in the electoral process. We urge all stakeholders to verify their information before going public. After all, the right to reply is a tenet of responsible reporting.

Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana, however, denied that there were any concrete cases of such gross anomalies within the voters' roll.

He said the case in Chitungwiza was being hyped by elements who would want to cause alarm and despondency ahead of the July 30 polls.

"I am aware of that case (in Chitungwiza), it came to my attention last week and I personally checked on the same voters' roll that they have, and under that address, only five people have registered. I do not know what these people are trying to do. That is not true at all and I think that is somebody who is just trying to be mischievous and cause alarm and despondency on the part of the electorate," Silaigwana said.