Ballot printing already underway, says ZEC

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Ballot printing already underway, says ZEC

by 03/07/2018 11:33:00 0 comments 1 Views
ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION - PRESS STATEMENT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has intensified its preparations for the 2018 Harmonised Elections. In a bid to resolve conflicts the Commission has set up Multi-party Liaison Committees (MPLC) countrywide. These Committees shall work for the good of all stakeholders, especially political parties in the run-up to elections as intra-party and inter-party conflicts inevitably happen during this period. Of importance to note is the function of the Committees meant to bring peace and harmony in communities. These Committees have no legal basis to usurp the powers of the Commission but enable the Commission to act as a referee in conflict resolution efforts.

The Commission is, however, disturbed to note that some political parties do not appreciate the role of the Commission in these MPLCs and are not willing to see ZEC chairing the Committees as ascribed by the law owing to mistrust towards the electoral management body arising from unfounded allegations. The Commission is, therefore, calling upon all stakeholders to be well acquainted with the Electoral Act which clearly spells out the functions of ZEC and its role in relation to the functions of MPLCs during elections.

Stakeholders should also take note that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is an independent body as outlined by the Constitution and the Electoral Act.
 
Provisions of Section 1 OA of the Electoral Act guarantee the independence of the Commission: (1) Every Commissioner and member of staff of the Commission shall perform their functions independently. (2) The State and any private person (including a private voluntary organisation), and any other person, body, organ, agency or institution belonging to or employed by the State or any private person a local 17 authority or otherwise, shall not interfere with, hinder or obstruct the Commission, its Commissioners or any member of staff of the Commission, in the exercise or performance of their functions. (3) The State and any person, body, organ, agency or institution, belonging to or employed by the State, shall afford the Commission such assistance as may be reasonably required for the protection of the independence, impartiality and dignity of the Commission.

Ballot paper printing Ballot paper printing for the Presidential and National Assembly elections is already underway at Fidelity Printers while printing of local authority elections ballot paper is being done at Prinflow.

In the spirit of transparency and stakeholder engagement, the Commission invited stakeholders including representatives of all political parties contesting presidential elections, local and foreign observers, embassies as well as civic society and faith-based organizations to witness ballot paper printing at Fidelity Printers last Friday. Whilst there is no legal obligation which compels the Commission to invite stakeholders to the printing process, the Commission saw it fit to allow stakeholders to witness the process in order to dispel unfounded and misleading myths. However, the Commission noted with concern demands by some political parties to get very close to the printing machines which are located in an area with high-security documents belonging to other clients.

The Commission views such demands as an abuse of the right to transparency.

According to Section 239(g) of the Constitution, the designing and printing and distribution of ballot papers are the sole responsibility of ZEC. Anyone else other than ZEC demanding to be involved in these functions directly or indirectly is deemed by the Commission as one attempting to usurp the powers and independence of the electoral management body. However, the Multi-Party Liaison Committee is currently tasked with building consensus around this area.

To enhance transparency in the electioneering process, the law also compels the Commission to publish the name of the ballot paper printer and the number of ballots printed. This will be done at the conclusion of the printing process.

Section 52A of the Electoral Act states that the Commission shall ensure that the number of ballot papers printed for any election does not exceed by more than ten per cent the number of registered voters eligible to vote in the election. ZEC shall provide to all political parties and candidates contesting in the upcoming election, the total number of ballot papers that have been printed for the election; and the number of ballot papers that have been distributed to each polling station. ZEC shall continue engaging all stakeholders on this and other issues on logistical arrangements of ballot paper printing and distribution.

Postal voting Postal voting applications closed on 28 June 2018. The Commission has received about 7200 postal vote applications and they are being processed. However, this does not mean that all the applications will be considered as some of them may not be on the voters' roll. If the Commission is satisfied that the applicant is entitled to a postal vote, the Chief Elections Officer shall issue a postal ballot paper to the applicant by placing in an envelope addressed to the applicant-(a) the postal ballot paper; and (b) a covering envelope addressed to Chief Elections Officer; and (c) a smaller envelope marked "Ballot Paper Envelope" on the back of which shall be written the name of the voter, his or her voter registration number, and the constituency and ward in which, and the address of the polling station at which he or she is registered; and (d) an unmarked envelope to be used in accordance with section 75(1)(b).
 
The Chief Elections Officer shall keep a list of all postal ballot papers issued, which list shall contain the following details of every person to whom such a ballot paper has been issued-(a) the person's name and address; and (b) the person's voter registration number; and (c) the constituency and ward in which, and the address of the polling station at which, the person is registered; and shall permit the list to be inspected by members of the public, free of charge, until the declaration of the result of the poll, when it shall be dealt with in terms of section 70(3). (4) The Chief Elections Officer shall ensure that the voters roll supplied to each polling station in terms of section 76 for the purposes of the election has a line drawn through every voter in the constituency who has been issued with a postal ballot paper, and shall inscribe opposite that person's name the letters "PV."

Alleged use of same residential address by many voters
The Commission would like to categorically deny that there are addresses with 400 registered voters on the final voters roll. The stand number 100086 Unit G Chitungwiza alluded to by some press reports is, in fact, a church shrine with 122 voters which is contrary to some press reports that it has 400 voters.

We urge all stakeholders to report responsibly and conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace and tranquillity in the electoral process. We urge all stakeholders to verify their information before going public. After all, the right to reply is a tenet of responsible reporting.

It should be noted that through the use of affidavits a residential address can have many registered voters.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission remains committed to free, fair and credible elections and continues to urge all stakeholders, to conduct themselves in a responsible manner.

Hon. Mrs Justice P. M. Chigumba chairperson n Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

