'No water, don't pay the bill,' argues Chiwenga - trust him to make bad situation impossible

"There is no water, council has failed to collect refuse and there is no sewer reticulation, but daily, they come knocking on your doors demanding payment for things they have failed to deliver. That must stop forthwith," VP Chiwenga said.

This speaks volume of what kind of leader VP Chiwenga is: he has clearly accepted that people can live without clean running water, no sewage system and with mountains of rubbish everywhere, in this day and age.

What is called for here is a situation where even those who are failing to pay their bills should never have their water supply cut off because this is an essential commodity. No one should ever be forced to live with no clean running water in this day and age. VP Chiwenga's advice that people stop paying their council bills is a vote buying gimmick which will only lead to even the existing very poor services disappearing altogether.

This idiotic mentality by VP Chiwenga can be extending to central government where Zanu PF has ruled uninterrupted for the last 38 years. VP has clearly accepted the reality of unemployment soaring to 90%, to ¾ of the population living on US$1.00 or less a day, to education and health services that has all but collapsed, etc., etc.

We are in this economic mess because for the last 38 years the nation has been ruled by a gang of corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs who do not have even a shred of common sense. The nation has been stuck with this Zanu PF dictatorship only because the thugs have rigged elections to stay in power.

In the 38 years, the nation has had many opportunities to end the Zanu PF dictatorship but has wasted them all. The best opportunity, by a long mile, fall to Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends during the 2008 to 2013 GNU; all they had to do was to implement the raft democratic reforms SADC had already forced Mugabe and Zanu PF to agree to.

Sadly, as soon as Tsvangirai et al tasted power they, just like Mugabe and his cronies before them, they became the proverbial cockroach who gorged himself in the milk and forgot to carry out the task he was asked. MDC leaders failed to implement even one reform in five years. Not even one!

Nations get the government they deserve, and we certainly deserve this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship complete with multitude of corrupt and incompetent opposition parties. Instead of paying meticulous attention in the election of leaders we have been contend with the brain dead. If you are contended with brain dead VP Chiwenga then you will have no clean running water, live on US$ 1.00 a day, etc.

In four weeks-time the people of Zimbabwe will be supposedly electing a new government. I say, supposedly, because they are just going through the motion to confirm the pre-determined result – another landslide victory for the vote rigging Zanu PF. With not even one democratic reform in place it is clear that Zanu PF will blatantly rig these elections as it has always done.

It is very disappointing that it has been outsiders, the Americans, AU, etc., who have been demanding free, fair and credible elections and not the Zimbabweans themselves. Most Zimbabweans are locked up in their own cloud-cuckoo-land; they are cocksure that this time they will win the rigged elections.

Those holding public office are there to service the commonwealth and not their selfish interests. By encouraging the people to stop paying their council bills VP Chiwenga is going to destroy the already very poor water supply, refuse collection, etc. there is. How can having no clean running, etc. be in the public interest? But until we clean-up our political system to ensure free, fair and credible elections, we will be stuck with brain dead leaders like V P Chiwenga.

These elections are not free, fair and credible because no meaningful reforms were implemented before the elections. These elections must be declared null and void