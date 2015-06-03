Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Othman Benjelloun

Raymond Ackerman

Naguib Sawiris

Strive Masiyiwa

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Dag Heward-Mills

'No water, don't pay the bill,' argues Chiwenga - trust him to make bad situation impossible

by 03/07/2018 11:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
"There is no water, council has failed to collect refuse and there is no sewer reticulation, but daily, they come knocking on your doors demanding payment for things they have failed to deliver. That must stop forthwith," VP Chiwenga said.

This speaks volume of what kind of leader VP Chiwenga is: he has clearly accepted that people can live without clean running water, no sewage system and with mountains of rubbish everywhere, in this day and age.

What is called for here is a situation where even those who are failing to pay their bills should never have their water supply cut off because this is an essential commodity. No one should ever be forced to live with no clean running water in this day and age. VP Chiwenga's advice that people stop paying their council bills is a vote buying gimmick which will only lead to even the existing very poor services disappearing altogether.

This idiotic mentality by VP Chiwenga can be extending to central government where Zanu PF has ruled uninterrupted for the last 38 years. VP has clearly accepted the reality of unemployment soaring to 90%, to ¾ of the population living on US$1.00 or less a day, to education and health services that has all but collapsed, etc., etc.

We are in this economic mess because for the last 38 years the nation has been ruled by a gang of corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs who do not have even a shred of common sense. The nation has been stuck with this Zanu PF dictatorship only because the thugs have rigged elections to stay in power.

In the 38 years, the nation has had many opportunities to end the Zanu PF dictatorship but has wasted them all. The best opportunity, by a long mile, fall to Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends during the 2008 to 2013 GNU; all they had to do was to implement the raft democratic reforms SADC had already forced Mugabe and Zanu PF to agree to.

Sadly, as soon as Tsvangirai et al tasted power they, just like Mugabe and his cronies before them, they became the proverbial cockroach who gorged himself in the milk and forgot to carry out the task he was asked. MDC leaders failed to implement even one reform in five years. Not even one!

Nations get the government they deserve, and we certainly deserve this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship complete with multitude of corrupt and incompetent opposition parties. Instead of paying meticulous attention in the election of leaders we have been contend with the brain dead. If you are contended with brain dead VP Chiwenga then you will have no clean running water, live on US$ 1.00 a day, etc.

In four weeks-time the people of Zimbabwe will be supposedly electing a new government. I say, supposedly, because they are just going through the motion to confirm the pre-determined result – another landslide victory for the vote rigging Zanu PF. With not even one democratic reform in place it is clear that Zanu PF will blatantly rig these elections as it has always done.

It is very disappointing that it has been outsiders, the Americans, AU, etc., who have been demanding free, fair and credible elections and not the Zimbabweans themselves. Most Zimbabweans are locked up in their own cloud-cuckoo-land; they are cocksure that this time they will win the rigged elections.

Those holding public office are there to service the commonwealth and not their selfish interests. By encouraging the people to stop paying their council bills VP Chiwenga is going to destroy the already very poor water supply, refuse collection, etc. there is. How can having no clean running, etc. be in the public interest? But until we clean-up our political system to ensure free, fair and credible elections, we will be stuck with brain dead leaders like V P Chiwenga.

These elections are not free, fair and credible because no meaningful reforms were implemented before the elections. These elections must be declared null and void

