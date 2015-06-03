Three trucks hit just hours apart in CIT heists

Three trucks were hit in two attempted cash-in-transit heists (CIT) on Tuesday evening.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed one of their trucks was bombed at about 7.30pm on the N2 close to Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Two vehicles brought the armed truck to a stop before an unknown number of suspects got out and started firing.

“The truck was shot to bits‚” Bartmann said. “At this stage it looks like they could not blow open the truck. It looks like they twice tried to bomb the vehicle.”

No money was stolen. The police were still on the scene when contacted by TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday evening‚ two G4S trucks were hit on the N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo in the Free State.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo confirmed the incident before she left to visit the scene.

A source said one armed car was driving in front and a second armed truck was driving behind it. The armed trucks were brought to a stop after the tyres were shot.

Explosives were placed on both trucks‚ but they did not explode. The suspects could not gain access to the vans and no money was stolen.

Both drivers were shot in the leg and their firearms were taken.