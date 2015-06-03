Emil Forsberg comes to the fore to lead Sweden into World Cup quarters

"Put your head down, work hard, focus, it doesn't always go your way, things will go wrong, but you need to stand with both feet on the ground knowing it is perfectly possible to succeed," said Forsberg of his willingness to fit into the team ethic.

"I've always worked that way. Nothing is going to change."

Even before his goal, Forsberg looked the most likely player to make an impact as Swiss duo Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka failed to shine in a bizarrely passive performance from the side ranked sixth in the world and given the chance to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954, when they were the host nation.

However, Sweden lacked the finish even when they did get into good positions as Berg and Albin Ekdal fired horribly off target before the break.