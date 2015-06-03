Poland's disputed Supreme Court reform

- Consitutional fight -

Supreme Court chief justice Malgorzata Gersdorf is refusing to step down, pointing to a constitution guarantee giving her a six-year term.

Taking a different view of the constitutional rules, President Andrzej Duda announced Gersdorf's retirement was a given under the new law on Tuesday. He then appointed another Supreme Court judge, Jozef Iwulski, to act as an interim chief justice replacing her.

For her part, Gersdorf also appointed Iwulski to replace her "for the time of her absence", her spokesman Michal Laskowski said.

Gersdorf later said she planed to show up for work on Wednesday at the Supreme Court and then go on vacation.

Under the constitution, the Polish president formally chooses the Supreme Court chief justice from among five candidates nominated by a vote of the general assembly of the Supreme Court's 73 judges.

This assembly can only meet when most of the retired judges have been replaced.