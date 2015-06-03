Teenage Bafana Bafana winger Gift Links is set for a return to the Premier Soccer League from Egyptian side Pyramids FC‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.

The skillful left-sided midfielder had an excellent six months in Egypt following a surprise move from Platinum Stars in January‚ but significant changes at his club look set to cut his stay short.

Pyramids have been bought by Saudi Arabian multi-millionaire Turki Al Sheikh‚ who is also the chairman of that country’s General Sports Authority.

He has spent over R456-million on players in the last week as he looks to rival traditional Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek‚ which includes the signing for R140-million of Brazilian left-winger Keno from Palmeiras.