The Sharks‚ especially their forwards‚ haven’t been a consistent bunch but when put under pressure‚ has unexpectedly delivered.

An example was their superb second half turnaround in their 31-24 home win against the Lions on the weekend where the forwards picked themselves up after a lethargic start.

Van der Merwe said the Stormers’ pack is fearsome but they can’t be stunted by what the Stormers bring to the forward table

“They’ve got nothing to lose so they’re going to throw everything at us.

"They’re going to throw the ball around and then there’s the physicality of the Stormers pack.

"They’ve got a big pack so the set-pieces are going to be vital for the match‚” van der Merwe said.