GERMANY STICK WITH JOGI

Germany will not sack coach Joachim Loew despite their dismal failure at the World Cup‚ the country’s football federation confirmed on Tuesday.

Loew has already been in charge of the team for 12 years and has a contract that runs up until 2022‚ which at this stage looks as though it will be honoured by his employers.

"We are all firmly convinced that with Jogi Loew‚ we have a national coach who will analyse [the situation] very precisely‚ take the right steps and lead our team back on the road to success‚" DFB president Reinhard Grindel said in a statement.

Loew won the World Cup with Germany in 2014‚ but their form in the last nine months has been below par.

"My disappointment is equally big‚ but I want to start the reconstruction with all my strength.

"I will now analyse everything with the team‚ we will have talks and (I) will draw my conclusions prior to the season start in September‚" Loew said.