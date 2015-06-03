Leicester star Riyad Mahrez finally set to join Manchester City in a deal valued at N28.5B this summer

- Mahrez could be a fully fledged Manchester City player before the end of this week

- The Leicester winger is currently set to undergo a medical in the coming days

- The two clubs agreed upon a transfer fee of £60m

Manchester City are reportedly close to landing Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The Algerian superstar has been desperate to complete a transfer from Leicester City to his dream club since the start of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign but his attempts were frustrated by the Foxes.

According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old Algerian will undergo a medical this week with all other aspects of the contract between the two clubs already agreed upon.

Riyad Mahrez looks on during the friendly match of preparation for FIFA 2018 World Cup between Portugal and Algeria at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on June 7, 2018. Photo: Getty Images

The foxes eventually agreed to sell the winger for £60 million to the Etihad outfit having asked for close to a £100 million during the January window, a price City considered way to high for the former PFA player of the year.

Despite the player having formerly handed in an official transfer request back in January, the Foxes declined to sell him.

Wanyama and Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City fight for the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on May 13, 2018. Photo: Getty Images

And Mahrez did not take the rejection well refusing to play or train for some time and even scooped up fines fined for his boycott.

Regardless of being at odds with the Foxes, Mahrez managed to score 13 goals in 41 appearances last season and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels that he is the missing cog in his team.

Previously, NAIJ.com reported that Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has renewed his interest in signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City this summer.

The Spaniard is plotting a £65 million swoop for the winger after narrowly missing out on the Algerian international in the January transfer window.

Citizens' boss Guardiola made two unsuccessful bids for the Foxes star in January as the 27-year-old was furious and refused to train after the deal failed to materialize.

Source: Naija.ng