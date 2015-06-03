In my 3 years of serving as petroleum minister of state, I haven’t received a single call from Buhari to give out oil blocs - Kachikwu

Latest News

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

0out of 5

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

0out of 5

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

0out of 5

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

0out of 5

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
News

In my 3 years of serving as petroleum minister of state, I haven’t received a single call from Buhari to give out oil blocs - Kachikwu

by 03/07/2018 17:49:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, said President Buhari has never called him to allocate oil blocs to anyone

- He said the president’s action, which is in line with his administration’s fight against corruption, is the reason why the oil sector is doing well

- Kachikwu also disclosed that Nigeria’s gas reserves had increased significantly, adding that the country has to look at how to provide gas for electricity and industrial use

The minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, says he has never received a call from President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to allocate oil blocs.

Kachikwu said this on Tuesday, July 3, while declaring open 17th edition of the annual “Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference and International Exhibition’’ in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said that Buhari not calling him to allocate oil blocs was in line with the federal government’s fight against corruption.

READ ALSO: The Senate is not what it used to be - Senator Ndume raises allegation against Saraki, makes revelation

According to him, he has led the restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a culture which the group managing director, Maikanti Baru carried out under the careful watch of the president.

He reiterated that Buhari had also never interfered on how he carried out his duties or tried to influence him negatively in the allocation of contracts.

“One of the reasons why we have done so well is the fact that quite frankly, in my three years of serving as petroleum minister of state, I haven’t received a single call from the president urging me to do an allocation to somebody or give a bloc to somebody.

“I have not received such a call,’’ Kachikwu said.

He said the president was expected to launch the `Project 100’ by December even as he urged delegates to raise the benchmark of growth in the sector and not just attending conferences.

The Project 100 is a concept Kachikwu initiated to financially assist at least 100 competent Nigerian companies in the execution of projects hitherto handled by foreign companies.

Kachikwu disclosed that Nigeria’s gas reserves had increased by seven trillion cubic feet (tcf) to 200tcf up from 192tcf.

“By the end of the first quarter of 2018, field developments with the total expectant production of 200,000 barrels were approved by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

“Gas reserves are estimated at 199tcf, up from 192tcf with the capacity to grow up to 600tcf.

“We have to absolutely begin to look at how to provide gas for electricity and industrial use,’’ he said.

He said although the world was going electric with mobility, electric cars still constitute two percent of world mobility, hence oil would be relevant probably till 2040 as global oil finds abound daily.

“When we talk of other forces coming to replace oil, the truth remains that oil demands continue to increase. More oil wells are being discovered by the day.

“The reality even when people point at electric cars, they still represent only two percent of the instrument of mobility today.

“According to the DPR we have oil in excess of 59 billion barrels which will at the current consumption rate last more than years.

“So, there is enough reason to feel that oil will be there for a long time, but the reality is that the performance within the oil sector will differ.

“It is not how long it lasts, but what value it brings to the populace – the owners of the resource, how we are able to utilise whatever we find.

“In 2017 alone, over 33 new mega projects, adding volumes of over 50 million barrels equivalents were sanctioned by the DPR.

“We are increasing barrels, 36.18 billion barrels of proven reserves of crude oil and condensates as of first quarter of 2018, adding a life index of over 50 years at a depletion rate of 1.9%.

“There are about 80 open acreages currently under review to enhance the prospects in this sector. There are huge Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in the horizon: Bonga South-West and Zabazaba which will be first ultra-deep-water project in the region.’’

Kachikwu said there was a current normal and a new normal in the industry, the current being what was obtainable today, and the new where the industry should be.

According to him, Nigeria’s upstream rig count increased to about 21 during the first quarter of 2018, as against 17 and below five in 2017, and 2015 respectively.

“Our current production level is roughly 2.15 million barrels per day. The stability in the Niger Delta has helped.

“Today, we have about 46 Exploration and Production companies producing from more than 180 fields as at the end of 2017, 55.6% (of oil production) comes from JV portfolio, 35% from PSCs, six percent from sole risks and three percent from marginal fields.’’

He said Nigeria would have to quickly move to secure Africa’s regional oil market for itself, as well as drive down her cost of producing oil per barrel.

“With the emergence of the US to almost independence in terms of energy provision and less reliance on foreign imported oil, the market has dwindled substantially.

“We need to begin to look at how to sustain and firm up regional adherence to our kind of crude.

“Cost of producing oil in Nigeria continues to be extremely high on a comparative basis and the programmes that will drive the cost of production down must be one driven by business sense.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the federal government said it had, since 2016, disbursed N10 billion to no fewer than 300,000 beneficiaries through its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

Temitope Sinkaye, the national programme coordinator of the CCT, disclosed this to NAN on the sidelines of the National Cash Transfer Programme Mid-year Review in Ilorin on Tuesday, July, 3.

She said that the programme started in 2016 with eight pilot states that met the condition set by the federal government.

What will Nigerians do if FG increases fuel pump price to N180/litre? - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More