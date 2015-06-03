In 2015, Igbos played bad politics - Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the Igbos played bad politicis when they refused to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 but said they story will change in 2019.

The Imo state governor spoke during the the South-East APC mega rally tagged South-East APC Rally for Buhari at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri on Tuesday, July 3.

He said what President Buhari is doing in the southeast is touching the lives of the Igbos.

He said: “Igbo love President Buhari. What he is doing in Igboland has touched the Igbo. Let him know we love him. I have brought the emerging new leaders of Igboland who have come to take their rightful place and they will deliver in 2019. These might not be the usual faces you know in Politics. We are celebrating excellence. In 2015, Igbo people played bad Politics, because the Igbos never believed in Buhari but in 2019 Igbos will vote massively for Mr. President.

“To create the wrong impression that there is no APC in the South-East some of our leaders have begun to negotiate away APC and certain positions by saying vote for Mr. President and APC, and vote for another Candidate for another position in another party. This is unacceptable. There is no half support for APC. If you are supporting Mr. President, you must also support governorship and other candidates of APC. I have risen to my responsibility. Those who are aspiring for governorship and other positions should go ahead” he said.

Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gandunje said: “This crowd here is wonderful. This crowd is from God. There are even more people outside than those inside. I am in Kano because of the crowd. I am impressed by this crowd I have seen here. I have seen a lot of development in the State. I have seen a new Owerri. Imo governor is a man of integrity. He has made Imo the heart of APC in the South-East. With this crowd the South-East has made U-turn in Politics, to be at the centre”.

Former Governor of Borno State and former National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Modu Sheriff said, “I have seen that Igbo are happy with Buhari. If I didn’t come to Owerri, I would not have been happy. People of Imo State have impressed Nigerians. It took 2 hours to get to the Stadium from Government House. The permutation of Nigeria will change in 2019. Igbos will vote for Buhari”.

Chief Timi Sylva former governor of Bayelsa State said “I know for a fact that the South-East did some magics in 2015. The zone delivered eight million votes to PDP in 2011, and in 2015 the votes were reduced to two million and in 2019, 8 million votes will be delivered to APC in the South-East and further reduce the votes of PDP to ten votes. The present administration has done well for the nation. Those complaining are those who enjoyed the profligacy of the past. The majority of Nigerians are with APC and President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Meanwhile, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that 2019 will determine the future of the Igbo people and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would support the region when the need arises.

He said that the Southeast people have the right to govern Nigeria because they are part and parcel of the nation.

Speaking at the first leg of the Southeast rally for President Muhammadu Buhari, he said that Buhari and the APC would support the region when the need arises, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

