In 2015, Igbos played bad politics - Okorocha

Latest News

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

0out of 5

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

0out of 5

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

0out of 5

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

0out of 5

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
News

In 2015, Igbos played bad politics - Okorocha

by 03/07/2018 17:39:00 0 comments 1 Views

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the Igbos played bad politicis when they refused to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 but said they story will change in 2019.

The Imo state governor spoke during the the South-East APC mega rally tagged South-East APC Rally for Buhari at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri on Tuesday, July 3.

He said what President Buhari is doing in the southeast is touching the lives of the Igbos.

READ ALSO: The Senate is not what it used to be - Senator Ndume raises allegation against Saraki, makes revelation

He said: “Igbo love President Buhari. What he is doing in Igboland has touched the Igbo. Let him know we love him. I have brought the emerging new leaders of Igboland who have come to take their rightful place and they will deliver in 2019. These might not be the usual faces you know in Politics. We are celebrating excellence. In 2015, Igbo people played bad Politics, because the Igbos never believed in Buhari but in 2019 Igbos will vote massively for Mr. President.

“To create the wrong impression that there is no APC in the South-East some of our leaders have begun to negotiate away APC and certain positions by saying vote for Mr. President and APC, and vote for another Candidate for another position in another party. This is unacceptable. There is no half support for APC. If you are supporting Mr. President, you must also support governorship and other candidates of APC. I have risen to my responsibility. Those who are aspiring for governorship and other positions should go ahead” he said.

Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gandunje said: “This crowd here is wonderful. This crowd is from God. There are even more people outside than those inside. I am in Kano because of the crowd. I am impressed by this crowd I have seen here. I have seen a lot of development in the State. I have seen a new Owerri. Imo governor is a man of integrity. He has made Imo the heart of APC in the South-East. With this crowd the South-East has made U-turn in Politics, to be at the centre”.

Former Governor of Borno State and former National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Modu Sheriff said, “I have seen that Igbo are happy with Buhari. If I didn’t come to Owerri, I would not have been happy. People of Imo State have impressed Nigerians. It took 2 hours to get to the Stadium from Government House. The permutation of Nigeria will change in 2019. Igbos will vote for Buhari”.

Chief Timi Sylva former governor of Bayelsa State said “I know for a fact that the South-East did some magics in 2015. The zone delivered eight million votes to PDP in 2011, and in 2015 the votes were reduced to two million and in 2019, 8 million votes will be delivered to APC in the South-East and further reduce the votes of PDP to ten votes. The present administration has done well for the nation. Those complaining are those who enjoyed the profligacy of the past. The majority of Nigerians are with APC and President Muhammadu Buhari”.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that 2019 will determine the future of the Igbo people and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would support the region when the need arises.

He said that the Southeast people have the right to govern Nigeria because they are part and parcel of the nation.

Speaking at the first leg of the Southeast rally for President Muhammadu Buhari, he said that Buhari and the APC would support the region when the need arises, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

President Buhari on 2019 Presidential Election: Will You Vote For Him? | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More