Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

Theophilus Danjuma

Nassef Sawiris

Michiel Le Roux

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Mohamed Bensalah

Dag Heward-Mills

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Temitope Joshua

Eric Dier scores the winner as England beat Colombia to reach the last 8 at Russia 2018 World Cup

by 03/07/2018 17:35:00

- England have qualified for the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup in Russia

- They defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties to reach the last 8 of the championship

- The Three Lions will face Sweden in their next match at the Russia 2018 World Cup

England on Tuesday night, July 3, qualified for the quarterfinal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

The regulation time ended 1-1, and England would have themselves to blame to have allowed Colombia to force them into an extra time.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored the first goal for England in the 57th minute via a penalty after he was pushed by Carlos Sanchez. He stepped up to convert the kick.

England were on the verge of winning the tie before Yerry Mina restored parity for Colombia via an header at the death to force the match into penalties.

Carlos Bacca missed the last penalty for Colombia while Eric Dier scored to send England into the last 8 of the 2018 World Cup where they will meet Sweden

Below is the live updates of the match between England and Colombia

England win the penalties 4-3

GOAL........Eric Dier scores the winner for England

MISSED.......Carlos Bacca from Colombia takes the penalty, but is denied by Jordan Pickford!

GOAL: Kieran Trippier scores for England

MISSED: Mateus Uribe misses for Colombia

MISSED........Jordan Henderson misses for England

GOAL.......Luis Muriel converts his penalty!

GOAL.....Rashford scores his penalty for England

GOAL......Juan Cuadrado converts his penalty!

GOAL......Harry Kane scores his penalty for England

G O A L - Radamel Falcao converts his penalty!

120' That is it, and the match will now go into penalties

115' Five minutes to the end of the extra time, and it will be settled by penalties if the scoreline stands this way

114' Jamie Vardy from England swings a cross into the box, but Colombia defender Yerry Mina clears the danger

110' Mateus Uribe from Colombia directs the ball behind the defense, but the keeper reads the play well and comes to claim it

105' The referee blows whistle for the end of the first half of the extra time

103' Johan Mojica from Colombia crosses the ball, but it goes out for a goal kick

101' Ashley Young is now leaving the pitch for England and has been replaced by Danny Rose

100' A chance presents itself to Davinson Sanchez from Colombia but his header goes wide. That would have been a superb goal

98' The scoreline is still 1-1 between England and Colombia

97' Harry Kane chips the ball into the penalty box, but Colombia goalie David Ospina calmly saves the ball

95' Johan Mojica from Colombia crosses the ball, but his team mate arrives a little late and can't benefit from it as Jordan Pickford picks the ball

We are now underway for the Extra Time

FULL TIME: The referee blows the whistle and England would have themselves to blame for allowing Colombia to score at the death as we go into extra time.

90' GOAL. Colombia score through Yerry Mina with a powerful header

90' Johan Mojica from Colombia crosses the ball, but it goes out for a throw-in

89' Raheem Sterling is leaving the field to be replaced by Jamie Vardy

88' Two minutes left for England to reach the last 8 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

87' Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez heads the ball, but it's a terrible effort nowhere near the goal

86' Colombia have less than five minutes to save themselves from crashing out of the 2018 World Cup

85' Juan Cuadrado has a wonderful chance to score but somehow manages to miss the target. Colombia fans are now furious after Cuadrado missed the superb chance

80' England are still leading 1-0 through Harry Kane who scored his sixth goal in Russia 2018 World Cup

79' Chance for Colombia to restore parity through Juan Cuadrado who was superbly set up by Sanchez, but Jordan Pickford blocked his shot

77' Raheem Sterling from England directs the ball behind the Colombia defense, but it's intercepted by Yerry Mina

74' Harry Kane from England takes the ball forwar, but this time around, he was nicely stopped by Sanchez

73' Jesse Lingard from England directs a ball squarely in the box, but it's intercepted by an opponent player

70' Chance for Colombia as Yerry Mina swings a long pass from the back, but Falcao's shot was blocked by John Stones

69' And Ashley Young is back on the pitch

68' It doesn't look good here as Ashley Young is injured and is taken off the field to receive medical treatment

67' England defender Ashley Young is down injured and he is now being attended to

65' Dangerous challenge by Dele Alli from England and it is Santiago Arias on the receiving end of that which would have been a red card for the Tottenham star

61' Jefferson Lerma is leaving the field to be replaced by Carlos Bacca in a tactical substitution

57' GOAL: And that is it as Harry Kane scores for England

54' PENALTY - Carlos Sanchez from Colombia concedes a penalty for pushing Harry Kane

47' Jordan Henderson is penalized for pushing Colombia Juan Cuadrado, and he was lucky not to have been given a red card

46' Second half begins

HT BREAK: STAY TUNED FOR THE SECOND 45 MINUTES. THANK YOU.

45' And that is it as the referee blows the whistle for the end of the first half which ended 0-0

45' Lovely chance there for Jesse Lingard, and that would have been the first goal for England, but he misses the ball

44' Radamel Falcao shoots from distance, but England goalie Jordan Pickford picks the ball easily

43' It is now two minutes to the end of the first half, and no goal has been scored here between England and Colombia

40' Superb display there in the midfield by Dele Alli as he dribbles two Colombia players perfectly

38' Harry Kane tries to locate Jesse Lingard at the edge of the Colombia box before being stopped by Sanchez

35' Colombia are trying to do something here with Sanchez a superb pass into England 18 yard box, but John Stones clears the ball away before the arrival of Falcao

33' Juan Quintero fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box and it is a goal-kick for England which will be taken by Jordan Pickford

30' The scoreline for this match between Colombia and England is still 0-0 with 15 minutes to the end of the first half

29' England defender Kieran Trippier is penalized by the referee for pushing Radamel Falcao

27' Tottenham star Dele Alli passes the ball into Colombia box trying to find Jesse Lingard, but the Englishman was blocked by Yerry Mina

26' Ashley Young crosses the ball into Colombia 18 yard box, but Davinson Sanchez clears the danger

24' Superb vision by Harry Maguire from England as he stops a promising attack from Falcao with an interception. That would have been a goal for Colombia

23' Colombia are now back into this game as Cuadrado and Falcao are now giving England defenders a good run

22' Johan Mojica goes for goal, but his effort was never close to hitting the target

19' Lovely cross there from Carlos who tries to find Juan Cuadrado, but England goalie was at the right position to pick the ball easily

18' Colombia goalie David Ospina comes out perfectly to save after a gaffe by Sanchez as the scoreline remains 0-0

17' Radamel Falcao from Colombia trips Kyle Walker and the referee gives a free kick to England taken by Harry Kane

15' Lovely run from Juan Cuadrado as he tries to locate Carlos Sanchez before being stopped by Young

14' England are in control of the ball with excellent move from the duo of Alli and Lingard, but Colombia defense are also strong

13' Yerry Mina is lucky not to have being sent off by the referee after a bad tackle on Raheem Sterling, but he has been warned by the referee

11' Raheem Sterling from England passes the ball in the box, but it's intercepted by Davinson Sanchez who then tries a counter attack before being blocked by Lingard

10' Good save there from David Ospina as he denies Raheem Sterling from giving England the leadin this match

8' Johan Mojica from Colombia takes the ball forward trying to locate Radamel Falcao before his move was intercepted by Dele Alli

5' Dangerous cross there from Ashley Young, but Yerry Mina clears the ball out of danger before Harry Kane gets there

4' Colombia are under pressure in this game

3' What a chance for England as John Stones locates Ashley Young, but Colombia goalie David Ospina comes out quickly to save

2' Johan Mojica from Colombia swings a cross into the box, but John Stones clears the danger for England

1' And we are now underway at the Spartak Stadium as the center referee blows the whistle. Colombia kick off the game

Good evening everyone and welcome to tonight's Live updates of the round of 16 match between England and Colombia at the Russia 2018 World Cup. Below is our preview for the match.

England will on Tuesday night, July 3, face Colombia in their round of 16 clash at the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup with the hope of them qualifying for the quarterfinal.

Colombia topped their group despite a surprise opening fixture loss to Japan, while England finished as runners-up to Belgium after impressive performances against Tunisia and Panama.

But England who are former world champions are unbeaten against Colombia having faced them five times previously.

The last time these two nations met dates back to May 2005 in New Jersey and England won 3-2 thanks to a Michael Owen hat-trick.

But the last time England and Colombia met in a World Cup tournament was in the Group stages at the France 1998, and Darren Anderton and David Beckham scored the two goals that condemned Colombia to a defeat.

Meanwhile, Colombia's main injury concern is that of James Rodriguez who was forced off the pitch in the fixture against Senegal after just 30 minutes and the team are expected to make a late decision on him.

Potential Colombia XI: Ospina; Arias, Mina, Sanchez, Mojica; Sanchez, Uribe; Cuadrado, Quintero, Rodriguez; Falcao.

Potential England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Young; Henderson, Lingard, Alli; Sterling, Kane.

The match will be played at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow starting from 7pm Nigerian time and we at NAIJ.com will bring you the live updates of the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Senegal crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Colombia in their final Group H game.

Barcelona's Yerry Mina's goal in the 74th minute was the difference as the South American finished top of the group. Mina rose highest in the box to power home his header pass Ndiaye in goal for Senegal. It was his second goal of the tournament.

Leo Messi at 31: What Is Really Happening In The Payer’s Life Right Now | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

