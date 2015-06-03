APC should be commended, not condemned; we have not failed Nigerians - Senator Ndume

- Senator Ali Ndume insisted that the APC has not failed Nigerians

- He said the ruling party should be commended, not condemned

- Ndume added that the people condemning the APC are those that destroyed the country for 16 years

A federal lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume, has said that concerns that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has failed Nigerians were unfounded.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, made this known at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

He said that the government was working hard to deliver on its promises and should be commended and not condemned.

NAIJ.com gathered that the lawmaker added that while he was not making excuses for the party, efforts at repositioning the country were being intensified.

“The APC has problems like every other party and particularly because it is a combination of many parties that came together to wrestle power from PDP.

“I am not using that as an excuse, but the people criticising APC are the people that destroyed Nigeria, abused and vandalised Nigeria for 16 years.

“When the previous government came into power, yes, there was armed robbery problem but it was minimal.

“There was no kidnapping, Boko Haram and no farmers-herders clash. Even, communal clashes then were not frequent.

“Buhari said he will address three things – insecurity, infrastructural decay and corruption.

“While we will not say we have gotten there yet, we are working hard.

“Some of the challenges faced by this government are pure criminality and we should not politicise the issue by associating it with the APC,” he said.

Ndume said that Nigeria was lucky to have Buhari as president, adding that he was doing all within constitutional provisions to pull the country out of the quagmire it found itself.

He stated that the president was being admired by Nigerians, contrary to beliefs that he was being reprimanded by the people for under-performance.

“If you go to Wuse Market and start criticising this government, I don’t think you will come back alive.

“For instance, Charly Boy, convener of ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ carried his agitation too far. He went to Wuse Market and the masses chased him away,” he recalled.

The lawmaker urged the media to distance themselves from reports that were capable of causing tension in the country.

Meanwhile, a report has emanated that some senior lawyers are allegedly plotting to stop President Buhari from seeking re-election in 2019 based on his age.

The Nation, citing an unnamed source in the presidency, reported that those behind the plot were also scheming to use other excuses to halt the president’s re-election.

The source allegedly said the senior lawyers’ plan was to file many cases to compel Buhari to step aside, having attained more than 70 years age limit for certain public offices.

The unmanned official stated that some leaders of opposition groups and others determined to halt Buhari’s presidential ambition were backing the plot.

